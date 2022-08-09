Read full article on original website
Nevada tight ends unproven, but working toward big role
Quiet, seasonal weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect cooler mornings, with warm, breezy afternoons. T-storms will start to pop back into the sky early next week. -Jeff. .There were minor injuries in a crash on South Meadows Parkway and two other fatal crashes. Forum brings awareness to...
Nevada still searching for starting QB as first game looms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Who’s going to be the guy?. With Carson Strong gone Nevada will name a new starting quarterback for a season opener for the first time since 2019. It’s a wide open competition, according to Wolf Pack Quarterbacks Coach Nate Costa. “I don’t know if...
‘Into the Woods’ hits the stage at Bartley Ranch Regional Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grab a blanket and your loved ones to catch the touring production of “Into the Woods.” You can catch the musical at Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater within Bartley Ranch Regional Park. The well known musical is from 1987, and organizers say after the passing...
1-acre brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a 1-acre brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. People are asked to avoid the area. SFD has four brush trucks and one...
Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy watching a variety of dance creations outdoors this summer. The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is creating a new free festival in partnership with the SPCA of Northern Nevada that the whole family can enjoy. Adam Cates and Dennyse Sewell with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day event.
Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday. The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard. Crews will...
Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 3)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re taking a closer look at a locally designed program to help businesses attract and retain highly qualified people. It’s a program called Financially Fit Employees and was created by a University of Reno student as part of her graduate studies program. Now it’s...
RTC seeks community input on Arlington Avenue Bridges project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Changes are coming to the Arlington Avenue Bridges in downtown Reno. They cross the Truckee River and the surrounding area of Wingfield Park. NDOT has categorized the two bridges as structurally deficient. They will be replaced to improve safety, increase access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.
Spirit Airlines touches down in Biggest Little City with nonstop service between Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spirit Airlines has landed in Northern Nevada. On Wednesday, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed its latest addition as the budget airline begins a twice daily nonstop service to Las Vegas. “Prices are so high and people are really feeling it,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We really...
NAM to host free Movie Under the Stars
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the place to go to see classic cars and more. But this month, the National Automobile Museum will be hosting a special family-friendly event and showcasing a classic 80′s movie at its new riverside outdoor venue. How does Back to the Future sound?...
Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction. The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information. The roadmap will build on the public emissions...
Road resurfacing to close lanes on SR 338 in Lyon County
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A road resurfacing in Lyon County will force lane closures along State Route 338 from Aug.15 to Aug. 19. The resurfacing will take place near the Nevada-California state line from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that week. Drivers are to expect delays of up to 30 minutes, and pilot cars will be in place to guide motorists through the road work.
Reno City Council moves to fill seat vacated by Jardon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will appoint its next council member to fill the seat in ward 5, being vacated by Neoma Jardon. The council made the decision Friday during a special meeting. They decided to go with an appointment process as opposed to a special election,...
Two chefs battle it out in the kitchen in KOLO 8 Morning Break’s first-ever cook off challenge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the Nugget Casino Resort have had a wonderful partnership for the last 60 years. In that time, both organizations have grown, but they’ve each remained committed to serving the people who need help the most. The Nugget provides holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas for unhoused citizens, while Catholic Charities (CCSNN) serves underserved folks in a variety of ways 365 days a year.
$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday. The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.
Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet a longtime local resource for free clothing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a quarter century of giving away clothing to anyone in need, people are still discovering Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet in Sparks. “They walk in here thinking it’s a thrift store,” said Joyce Macway, a 13-year volunteer with the non-profit. “They’re surprised to find out we’ve been giving clothes away for 25 years.”
