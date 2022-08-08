ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
THOMSON, GA
wfxg.com

RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands

Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
WJBF

Commissioners hear concerns from residents at committee meeting

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Plenty of concerns from people all over Augusta inside ​the  commission chamber. “now, if something else happens where does that leave me “  said Resident who lives on Ellis street.  A long time problem of flooding and  mold from a pipe drainage on Calhoun expressway is causing damage to homes on Ellis street. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Lanes reopen on Peach Orchard Road after accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County responded to an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road Friday morning. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection with Woodside Drive. All northbound lanes were closed for about two hours. As of 10 a.m., all lanes have reopened.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth person has been arrested in the July murder of an Augusta man whose body was found in Burke County. Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Burke County jail in the murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
AUGUSTA, GA
edgefieldadvertiser.com

The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed

Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC

