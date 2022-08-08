Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith denies allegations made in Project Pascalis lawsuit
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith has denied violating state ethics laws regarding Project Pascalis and asked for the court to dismiss him from a lawsuit challenging the actions of the city, its municipal development corporation and design review board on the project. Aiken attorney Clarke W. McCants III filed an...
Temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road. According to Columbia County traffic officials, the lane closure will be in the westbound lane of Evans to Locks Road from Mims Road to Jennings Roads. Officials say the lane closure will be from 9 […]
wfxg.com
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
Proposed auto sales business on Hampton Avenue in Aiken moves closer to fruition
A plan to establish an automobile sales business moved a step closer to reality Tuesday. The Aiken Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of a request for city water service for a building where the proposed enterprise would be located. The site...
Code enforcement regarding local property to be discussed by commissioners
A Dover Street property will be front and center at the Augusta Commission’s Public Service Committee meeting Tuesday.
Investigation underway after victim found shot on Broad Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office says one person was found shot on Friday evening on the 500 block of Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
Commissioners hear concerns from residents at committee meeting
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Plenty of concerns from people all over Augusta inside the commission chamber. “now, if something else happens where does that leave me “ said Resident who lives on Ellis street. A long time problem of flooding and mold from a pipe drainage on Calhoun expressway is causing damage to homes on Ellis street. […]
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says all northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked following an accident with injuries. They say the call came in just before 8:00 am this morning. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and seek alternate routes.
I-20 EB reopen at state line after multiple crashes
All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line are shut down after multiple crashes involving multiple vehicles on the bridge over the river.
wfxg.com
Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
WRDW-TV
Lanes reopen on Peach Orchard Road after accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County responded to an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road Friday morning. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection with Woodside Drive. All northbound lanes were closed for about two hours. As of 10 a.m., all lanes have reopened.
WRDW-TV
New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth person has been arrested in the July murder of an Augusta man whose body was found in Burke County. Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Burke County jail in the murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man possibly suffering mental crisis
Investigators are searching for a 37-year-old Augusta man who they say may be suffering from a mental health crisis.
wgac.com
Woman’s Attempt To Kill Columbia County Attorney Gets Her 30 Years in Prison
Many thanks to The Augusta Press for giving you this FREE PASS to read an incredibly important article. It shows us as clearly as possible the difference between Augusta’s “limp-wristed” prosecutors, and the serious folks we have working for us in Columbia County!
WRDW-TV
1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed
Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
