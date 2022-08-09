Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
27th annual Black Women's Expo returns to McCormick Place
The 27th Annual Black Women's Expo (BWe NEXT) returns August 12 - 14, 2022 at McCormick Place uplifting the theme "The Legacy Continues."
fox32chicago.com
Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
South Chicago Dance Team Prepares to Honor Beloved Coach at Bud Billiken Parade
LaToya Smith, a coach at Silent Threat Dance Team, is getting her students ready to put on a show at Chicago's Bud Billiken parade this weekend, and she said it’s been tough not having her brother, who died last year, by her side coaching. “It’s been overwhelming, and there’s...
blockclubchicago.org
Plant Chicago’s Farmers Market To Host Free Store Pop-Up And Community Swap This Weekend
BACK OF THE YARDS — Plant Chicago’s farmers market will feature a free store and community swap Saturday. The event is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Davis Square Park, 4430 S. Marshfield Ave. People can bring clothing, accessories, sports gear or small home appliances to swap with neighbors, and they can pick up free personal protective equipment, farmers market coupons and tools from the Chicago Tool Library, organizers said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hfchronicle.com
Izaak Walton’s ‘Seasons’ calendar makes a comeback for 2022-23
Homewood Izaak Walton Preserve is launching its fourth annual calendar photo competition, “Seasons of Izaak Walton/2023.”. Last year, approximately 200 photos were entered into the competition for a spot on the calendar, “Seasons of Izaak Walton/2022,” showing the preserve in different months of the year. Winning photos...
‘I’m Undeniable’: Whitney McMorris Is One Of Chicago’s Few Black Women Leading A Kitchen
DOWNTOWN — One of the first experiments Whitney McMorris did with food was swapping oil for butter in a box cake recipe. The results blew her mind. The culinary arts called to McMorris at a young age. Growing up in suburban Phoenix, she was surrounded by culinary inspiration, from her family to what she watched on Food Network.
Pop-up smokehouse, youth mentoring program on West Side shuts down after thieves steal generators
"This is a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson said. "We will be better than ever when we get the generators up and running again."
blockclubchicago.org
79th Street Renaissance Festival Is Coming Back — With Slick Rick And Doug E. Fresh Set To Perform
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side festival with live gospel music, hip-hop performances, carnival rides and more is returning for its 16th year. The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation will host the 79th Street Renaissance Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 10. The community celebration first made a comeback last year after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girl, 17, shot during driver's ed test near Fenger High School in Roseland
Her mother, who does not want to be identified, spoke with ABC 7 about the terrifying incident.
fox32chicago.com
Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out
CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
‘Bigger and better than ever’: Southside’s Bud Billiken Parade marching on despite concerns
CHICAGO — An annual back-to-school tradition will be in full swing this weekend. The Bud Billiken celebrations are set to overtake the streets of the Southside this Saturday. However, following the tragedy in Highland Park, security remains a huge concern. “The Bud Billiken Parade is 93 years old. We...
blockclubchicago.org
A West Side Smokehouse Where Teens Learn To Cook Needs Help Reopening After Someone Stole Its Generators
NORTH LAWNDALE — A West Side smokehouse founded as an apprenticeship program for local youth has been forced to close after burglars made off with equipment needed for the restaurant to run. The restaurant, 5th Ave Smokers, opened in 2021 on a formerly vacant lot at 712 S. Kildare...
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
wild941.com
Tampa Promoter Is Suing Chicago Artist Polo G and Herbo G
A Tampa promoter is going after two of the newest shining artist from Chicago. A lot of people were excited to see Polo G and Herbo G couple years ago here in Tampa. The concert didn’t happen due to the artist double booking an now the NoNaNi Entertainment is coming for what is his. An is now taking the two artist to court to recoup the money that is owe to him.
Controversial West Side Cop Academy Will Have Mock Neighborhood For Training. Here’s What It Will Look Like
AUSTIN — Police and firefighters will conduct training exercises in a mock neighborhood at the controversial cop academy on the West Side, raising the total cost of the project to $128 million. Construction on the $33 million, state-of-the-art “tactical scenario village” used for police and fire training will include...
fox32chicago.com
Whitney Young High School announces new principal — only the fourth in 47 years
CHICAGO - Whitney Young High School has a new principal — only the fourth in 47 years. Rickey Harris, who was the assistant principal, in now the head of the school. He will be replacing retiring principal Joyce Kenner. Harris is a native Chicagoan, who actually wanted to attend...
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said. He...
fox32chicago.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
