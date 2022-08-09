ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Plant Chicago’s Farmers Market To Host Free Store Pop-Up And Community Swap This Weekend

BACK OF THE YARDS — Plant Chicago’s farmers market will feature a free store and community swap Saturday. The event is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Davis Square Park, 4430 S. Marshfield Ave. People can bring clothing, accessories, sports gear or small home appliances to swap with neighbors, and they can pick up free personal protective equipment, farmers market coupons and tools from the Chicago Tool Library, organizers said.
CHICAGO, IL
hfchronicle.com

Izaak Walton’s ‘Seasons’ calendar makes a comeback for 2022-23

Homewood Izaak Walton Preserve is launching its fourth annual calendar photo competition, “Seasons of Izaak Walton/2023.”. Last year, approximately 200 photos were entered into the competition for a spot on the calendar, “Seasons of Izaak Walton/2022,” showing the preserve in different months of the year. Winning photos...
HOMEWOOD, IL
blockclubchicago.org

79th Street Renaissance Festival Is Coming Back — With Slick Rick And Doug E. Fresh Set To Perform

AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side festival with live gospel music, hip-hop performances, carnival rides and more is returning for its 16th year. The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation will host the 79th Street Renaissance Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 10. The community celebration first made a comeback last year after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
CHICAGO, IL
wild941.com

Tampa Promoter Is Suing Chicago Artist Polo G and Herbo G

A Tampa promoter is going after two of the newest shining artist from Chicago. A lot of people were excited to see Polo G and Herbo G couple years ago here in Tampa. The concert didn’t happen due to the artist double booking an now the NoNaNi Entertainment is coming for what is his. An is now taking the two artist to court to recoup the money that is owe to him.
TAMPA, FL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.

