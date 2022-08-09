A Tampa promoter is going after two of the newest shining artist from Chicago. A lot of people were excited to see Polo G and Herbo G couple years ago here in Tampa. The concert didn’t happen due to the artist double booking an now the NoNaNi Entertainment is coming for what is his. An is now taking the two artist to court to recoup the money that is owe to him.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO