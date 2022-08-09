ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over

Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
CNBC

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained 2.7% to trade at $100.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
CNBC

S&P 500 closes flat, Nasdaq dips as market comeback rally takes a breather

Stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors mulled another better-than-expected inflation report. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.58% to end the day at 12,779.91. The Dow nudged upward by 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67. The three major averages opened the session higher but lost steam as the day progressed.
CNBC

Digging on on Consumer Price Index numbers

CNBC's Steve Liesman on today's CPI data and a lookahead to the Jackson Hole Fed meeting. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison, Courtney Garcia and Guy Adami.
CNBC

Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC

Gold eyes fourth straight weekly gain on dollar weakness

Gold prices drifted higher on Friday. Overall weakness in the dollar offset pressure from an uptick in bond yields and expectations of further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Gold prices drifted higher on Friday helped by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and setting the metal on path for...
