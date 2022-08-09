Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over
Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
CNBC
Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast
Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained 2.7% to trade at $100.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Energy traders are making a killing exporting US natural gas to Europe as prices there soar — with single shipments bringing in $200 million
"You're not talking about a margin. You're talking about a multiplier," one expert said about the huge earnings on offer. "All in all, it's insane."
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC
Gas is cheaper but groceries are not: How to save as food inflation jumps at the fastest pace since 1979
Food costs climbed 1.1% in July, bringing the year-over-year gain to 10.9%, according to the latest government data. These five tips can help you save money on groceries as food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. To feel the effects of inflation, just go to the supermarket. Although inflation,...
CNBC
Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto
Ethereum is moving closer to adopting a proof-of-stake model for its network, which is less energy intensive than the existing proof-of-work method. The network ran its last dress rehearsal before the major upgrade, which is expected to take place next month. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran...
CNBC
Friday, August 12, 2022: Why this sector is strong on falling oil prices
Jeff Marks breaks down the action he's seeing in the market in relation to falling oil prices. He also takes a look ahead into some of next week's earnings reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
S&P 500 closes flat, Nasdaq dips as market comeback rally takes a breather
Stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors mulled another better-than-expected inflation report. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.58% to end the day at 12,779.91. The Dow nudged upward by 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67. The three major averages opened the session higher but lost steam as the day progressed.
CNBC
Digging on on Consumer Price Index numbers
CNBC's Steve Liesman on today's CPI data and a lookahead to the Jackson Hole Fed meeting. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison, Courtney Garcia and Guy Adami.
CNBC
This CEO developed what's been dubbed Asia's Tesla of scooters. Here are his top tips
Horace Luke isn't a fan of the word "no." "If I ask the first time [whether] I can do something and it's a 'no,' I'll find another guy to ask. If the second guy says no, then I'm going to do it," the entrepreneur said. "I'm just going to do...
CNBC
Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Gold eyes fourth straight weekly gain on dollar weakness
Gold prices drifted higher on Friday. Overall weakness in the dollar offset pressure from an uptick in bond yields and expectations of further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Gold prices drifted higher on Friday helped by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and setting the metal on path for...
CNBC
New batch of inflation reports next week will likely disappoint, Moody's Mark Zandi warns
Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi digs into the strength of the consumer. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
CNBC
China-Taiwan tensions remain high as Taiwan begins two-day defensive drills
China has halted its military drills around Taiwan, but the war games are far from over. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins 'Squawk Box' to report.
Comments / 0