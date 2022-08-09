A fire which reportedly began in a pool house eventually spread and destroyed the East Fork Lodge northwest of Albany early Friday morning. The Albany Fire Department received a call at 2:40am and observed the pool house fully involved at the time of arrival. The fire had also spread to the south end of the main lodge at the arrival time. Firefighters were challenged to find an access point to deal with the fire at the main lodge. Both the Albany and Stanberry fire departments responded to the call and provided resistance of the fire, but could not save the main lodge.

