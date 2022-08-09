ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Wednesday is the first day of school in St. Johns County and students, teachers and parents may notice some new things this year. The rapid growth of the county impacting schools is one of the major issues St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson points to as students return. Last year two new schools opened in the district and this year one new one, Beachside High School, is opening. Forson says there are about 2,000 new students this year and there were about 3,000 new students last year.

