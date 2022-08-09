ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

First Coast News

'Code Wiz' opens in St. Johns County

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Code Wiz is a new franchise with the first store in Florida opening right here on the First Coast. Rebeca Rodriguez and her family are diving head first into this new tech business. “When we were looking for something to embark on we really wanted...
First Coast News

Growth, vacancies, safety, LGBTQ policies: St. Johns County Schools superintendent discusses new school year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Wednesday is the first day of school in St. Johns County and students, teachers and parents may notice some new things this year. The rapid growth of the county impacting schools is one of the major issues St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson points to as students return. Last year two new schools opened in the district and this year one new one, Beachside High School, is opening. Forson says there are about 2,000 new students this year and there were about 3,000 new students last year.
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Action News Jax

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
floridapolitics.com

UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students

A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
