'Code Wiz' opens in St. Johns County
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Code Wiz is a new franchise with the first store in Florida opening right here on the First Coast. Rebeca Rodriguez and her family are diving head first into this new tech business. “When we were looking for something to embark on we really wanted...
Smoking and vaping ban for St. Augustine parks
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine commissioners passed a ban August 8 on smoking and vaping in city-owned and operated public parks. The Willie Galimore Center public pool and the Plaza de la Constitucion are also included in the no smoke zones. The penalty for smoking rule breakers is...
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
School starting earlier this year in St. Johns County and that impacts tourism
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — If you feel like summer was short-lived, there's a good reason for that. School is starting early in some counties and St. Johns County is one of them. School in St. Johns County starts Aug. 10. Last year the start date was Aug. 16...
Growth, vacancies, safety, LGBTQ policies: St. Johns County Schools superintendent discusses new school year
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Wednesday is the first day of school in St. Johns County and students, teachers and parents may notice some new things this year. The rapid growth of the county impacting schools is one of the major issues St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson points to as students return. Last year two new schools opened in the district and this year one new one, Beachside High School, is opening. Forson says there are about 2,000 new students this year and there were about 3,000 new students last year.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
State closes on Duval land deal
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
Seconds Matter: St. Johns County Schools has tech to help improve response time to emergencies
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When there is an emergency, people are taught to dial 911. For teachers and staff in St. Johns County Schools, it's 'press a button and help will come'. In the event of an emergency, seconds matter. Mike Strausbaugh, the school district's safety & security specialist,...
‘We just ask for patience’: The issues expected as St. Johns County students head back to school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School District superintendent is asking for patience from the community as about 50,000 students prepare to go back to school Wednesday morning. He said the biggest issues are expected to involve portable classrooms and transportation. Superintendent Tim Forson said the district added...
New details as search continues for 2 missing men in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office still seeking the whereabouts of two missing men in unrelated cases. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris, a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
St. Johns parents complain about major traffic problems by brand new High school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St Johns County parents are complaining about traffic problems the brand new Beachside High school is already creating. One main issue is that the school isn’t even open to all students yet. One parent tells Action News Jax that just dropping his son off it...
Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
People
Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'
As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen...
Nov. 4-6: Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife moves from Jekyll Island to Vilano Beach!
The popular culinary destination weekend festival, Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife – W3, which has taken place on Jekyll Island, Georgia since 2016 is moving to Vilano Beach, Florida!. The event will take place November 4-6, 2022, with a limited release of Early Bird Discount tickets available through September 18...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
St. Augustine arborist warns against trimming healthy trees before big storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When a big storm approaches, people will often trim tree branches, thinking it’s better than having them fall and hit their home. Instead of trimming their trees, Certified Master Arborist Danny Lippi said, "People should have their trees assessed to see if they are structurally sound."
UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students
A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
