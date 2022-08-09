ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis, FL

Mysuncoast.com

19-year-old Parrish man killed in I-75 crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Parrish man was killed early Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-75 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the man was southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane approaching Moccasin Wallow Road at about...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-75

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:20 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Moccasin Wallow Road in Palmetto. Troopers say the 19-year-old man was riding his motorcycle...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.
PARRISH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries

A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
BRADENTON, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
NOKOMIS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road.  Troopers say
RUSKIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

