Mysuncoast.com
19-year-old Parrish man killed in I-75 crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Parrish man was killed early Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-75 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the man was southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane approaching Moccasin Wallow Road at about...
19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-75
PALMETTO, Fla. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:20 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Moccasin Wallow Road in Palmetto. Troopers say the 19-year-old man was riding his motorcycle...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic at U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West is slowing traffic in the area. EMS is on scene. One lane of 53rd Avenue West is blocked. Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.
Tampa police: 2 teens charged in street racing crash that left 16-year-old dead
TAMPA, Fla. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a July crash that left a 16-year-old boy dead. Kristopher Trenker, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were heading east on Adamo Drive near 50th Street when they started an illegal street car race during the early hours of July 24, according to the Tampa Police Department.
WINKNEWS.com
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries
A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
17-year-old arrested for having gun in car at school
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday after finding a stolen 9 millimeter handgun under the driver’s seat in his car in the parking lot of South Fort Myers High School.
1 person dead in Laurel crash involving 3 cars, troopers say
LAUREL, Fla. — A 47-year-old man died in a crash involving three cars in Laurel on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 47-year-old and another person driving an SUV were heading northbound in the middle lane of U.S. 41 as they approached Inlets Boulevard, troopers say.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
Stolen car discovery results in multiple drug arrests
Police arrested three people on drug and grand theft auto charges Thursday morning after finding a stolen car in a hotel parking lot.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
Deputies unable to find suspect in Gandy Beach shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. In an update on Thursday, deputies...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: FPL emergency work causes road closure in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power and Light has emergency road work that will stop access to a roadway in Bradenton. According to officials, the emergency road work will require a short closure of 33rd St E in Bradenton. The work is expected to take two hours. Please plan an...
FDOT: Portion of US 19 to close overnight early next week in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla — Southbound lanes on U.S.-19 in Pinellas Park will be closed early next week for construction, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The southbound lanes on US-19 at Bryan Dairy Road/118thAvenue will be closed from 10 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, the agency explained in a statement.
Mysuncoast.com
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road. Troopers say
