Hometown Hero: Dylan and Cameron Slack, Cumberland

By Sam Knox
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6Cpu_0h9uIkWC00

CUMBERLAND (WPRI) — In 2014, it was Jayden Struble that made the Little League World Series with Cumberland. His younger brothers, Dylan and Cameron Slack are twins, and they just won the Little League state title last week, just like their brother did years ago.

“It means a lot that we could follow in his footsteps,” said Dylan, a catcher for Cumberland. “It was always really fun watching him and seeing what he was doing. Now he gets to see what we’re doing and gets to see that we’re having fun.”

Jayden, now playing hockey at Northeastern, still holds those summer days in 2014 high on his list of great memories.

“You remember it for the rest of your life,” said Struble. “They were supporting me when they were younger, they came all the way, so just going through it and making those different memories for themselves and I’m super proud and happy for them.

Dylan and Cameron always had “big bro” to look up to, all three brothers having success on the diamond. Three boys under the same roof, things could get competitive.

“A lot of fights between me and him, sometimes Jayden,” said Dylan with a smile.

“Especially me and Dylan we fight a lot,” said Cameron. “More if we’re playing NHL 21 or something in a video game or something, someone beats each other, start going at each other.”

A competition that always makes their brother better.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com .

