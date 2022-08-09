Read full article on original website
Kiely Rodni disappearance: What we know so far
TRUCKEE, Calif. — As the search for a missing Truckee teenager stretches into another day, there continue to be few details surrounding her disappearance and what she might be. Rodni vanished after attending a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee and was last seen around 12:30 a.m....
Father, son found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two adult men were found dead by police Thursday night at a home in Placerville. According to a news release, a man called in a 'suspicious odor' coming from his neighbor’s home in the 3100-block of Wiltse Road around 7 p.m. When officers got to...
5 days later, few new clues in disappearance of Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — With the search for Kiely Rodni entering a fifth day, officials say they are struggling for new clues in the disappearance of the Truckee 16-year-old Saturday after she attended a large party near the Prosser Family Campground. "It’s tiring for law enforcement as well, and we...
Man arrested, accused of killing Roseville teen after she died from fentanyl overdose
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Roseville teen made his first appearance in court Friday. The charges come a week after Roseville Police said they believed a June overdose death involving a 15-year-old girl was fentanyl-related. According to the Placer County...
$50K reward offered for info in possible abduction of missing teen, Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Investigators in Placer County are still searching for a missing teenager who vanished Friday night following a party of up to 300 people. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Prosser Family Campground near Truckee.
67-year-old man saved from drowning in Union Valley Reservoir after falling off his boat
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A 67-year-old man who reportedly fell overboard at Union Valley Reservoir on Wednesday was saved by El Dorado County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol personnel. The patrol's Valley Division Air Operations H-20 was initially requested by Cal Fire for a search and...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
