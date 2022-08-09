ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Kiely Rodni disappearance: What we know so far

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As the search for a missing Truckee teenager stretches into another day, there continue to be few details surrounding her disappearance and what she might be. Rodni vanished after attending a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee and was last seen around 12:30 a.m....
5 days later, few new clues in disappearance of Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. — With the search for Kiely Rodni entering a fifth day, officials say they are struggling for new clues in the disappearance of the Truckee 16-year-old Saturday after she attended a large party near the Prosser Family Campground. "It’s tiring for law enforcement as well, and we...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
