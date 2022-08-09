Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
9-year sentence for Tazewell County mother who smothered infant daughter
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of her infant daughter will spend nine years in prison. In November, Angel Vanduker pled guilty to smothering her 11-month old daughter, Nova Tucker, in September 2020. “The judge had a lot to consider. I...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine, gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Central Illinois Proud
Two teenage murder-for-hire suspects plead not guilty
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two of the four teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw each pleaded not guilty to nine charges on Thursday. In the amended complaints, Andre Street, 17, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, were each charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder. Street and...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
hoiabc.com
Tazewell County woman sentenced to prison for killing her baby
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Tazewell County woman has received nine-years in prison for killing her own 11 month-old child. Angel Vanduker was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after suffocating her daughter Nova back in 2020. The conviction carries a penalty range of three to14-years. It was an emotional,...
25newsnow.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim had been shot in the lower abdomen.
starvedrock.media
Guilty Pleas In Drug Possession Case Sends SV Woman To Prison
Prison awaits a Spring Valley woman who admitted to messing around with illegal drugs. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was given 3 years in prison after pleading guilty this week to two counts of felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Each charge brought a 3-year sentence but the judge says she can serve the time concurrently.
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Animal Torture now wanted in a new case
DUNLAP, Ill. – Nicholas Prince remains a wanted man. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. The man wanted on a felony Animal Torture charge after a social media video allegedly showed him throwing and beating a dog, is now also wanted for Violating an Order of Protection.
hoiabc.com
Forensic pathologist takes witness stand in day 3 of Clifford Brewer trial
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - New evidence is stacking up against a murder suspect, as day three closes on a Livingston County murder trial. The prosecution continued to call witnesses against Clifford Brewer of Cullom, accused of killing his wife, son, and a family friend on Christmas Day in 2019. Wednesday morning, the prosecution called Dr. Scott Denton to the witness stand, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsies on Shirley Brewer, Christian Brewer, and Norman Walker after their deaths.
Central Illinois Proud
One injured by gunfire early Friday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound. Just before 3:30 a.m., Peoria Police officers responded to the area of S. Oregon and W. Seibold Streets for reports of a gunshot victim. First responders found a man...
Central Illinois Proud
REPORT: Man indicted in viral animal abuse video violated order of protection
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Just days after being indicted for felony animal torture, 39-year-old Nicholas Prince has allegedly violated an order of protection. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies took a report Wednesday saying Prince violated an order of protection, which forbids him from being near Mika, the German Shepherd abused in the video, and his ex-girlfriend.
hoiabc.com
Arrest warrant issued for man indicted on animal cruelty charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince. He was indicted Tuesday on a felony animal cruelty charge, for allegedly beating a dog which was caught on camera. Prince was originally charged with a misdemeanor animal abuse charge, and posted bond before prosecutors could...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Tuesday night homicide
UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the deadly shooting in the area of W. Kettelle and S. Louisa Streets Tuesday. According to a press release, 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died at the scene at 11:32 p.m. The autopsy showed that Peyton...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year
UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
foxillinois.com
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile arrested as part of Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery in Peoria. That’s what Peoria Police says was the major development in another special enforcement detail that was part of Chief Eric Echevarria’s anti-violence initiative. Police say just after 7 p.m. Tuesday,...
wjol.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
