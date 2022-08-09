Read full article on original website
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
WIBW
Chiefs preview preseason
Kansas has had two cases of monkeypox so far in 2022. Topeka's City Council redistricting process is underway. The boundary lines for Topeka’s nine City Council districts are re-drawn every 10 years, using the latest census numbers.
WIBW
NHRA Nationals kick off at Heartland Motorsports Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Menard’s NHRA Nationals kicked off at Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday night. 13 News spoke with reigning national champion Brittany Force about how it feels to return to Topeka for this year’s races. ”Love it here. Been coming here since I was a...
WIBW
Friend from Arizona testifies Thursday afternoon in day 5 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven people took the witness stand Thursday in Day 5 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka. Chandler, now 62, was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
WIBW
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
News Channel Nebraska
Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision
BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
Quarterback Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, goes in-depth on his decision to be a Jayhawk
The Kansas football program has its quarterback in the class of 2023. On Thursday evening, Kasen Weisman announced his commitment to KU. The three-star quarterback picked KU over 26 other offers from schools such as California, Florida Atlantic, Liberty and Tulane, among many others. The KU coaches offered the 6-foot-2,...
WIBW
Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflowers have started to bloom in a field in Berryton with another ready to do the same in about a week or two. Owner Jay Shively said the Berry Hill UPick Farm grows sunflowers and has been open to the public since 2017 - about 6 seasons. In 2022, he said there are two fields, one is already in bloom and the other should bloom in about a week or two. He said he hopes the blooms will last through Labor Day weekend.
Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural. This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center. The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed […]
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
‘Late Night at the Phog’ date set at Allen Fieldhouse
Fans will get to see the defending NCAA championship Jayhawks take the floor at Allen Fieldhouse in the 38th annual Late Night at the Phog.
WIBW
‘Late Night in the Phog’ date announced
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The 125th season of Kansas basketball will get underway in public fashion Oct. 14 with the program’s 38th annual “Late Night in the Phog” celebration at Allen Fieldhouse. The University announced Thursday evening the date of the event which typically features player introductions,...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW
Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for district judge in Lyon and Chase counties have been sent to the Governor. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for an open district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who to appoint.
