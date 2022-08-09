Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
'Luckily there was minimal damage': Northwest Wichita grass fire under control
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The large grass fire just west of Ridge and K-96 in northwest Wichita is under control. Sedgwick County Fire Department Division Chief Tony Tracy says that the cause was like defective car equipment. "We had multiple spots of ignition so it was most likely a piece...
KAKE TV
One dead in Reno County car explosion
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Reno County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man has died on Friday afternoon in a car fire near Cheney Reservoir. At around 2:29 p.m., Reno County Deputies say they were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of a ditch.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: AC units vandalized at Hyde Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Vandals and thieves have cost city taxpayers more than $50,000 in the last few months at one Wichita park alone. The most recent crime happened right after the other damage was fixed. Reggie Davidson is the City of Wichita's Superintendent of Recreation. He's been out at...
KAKE TV
Help teachers cross items off their wish lists ahead of school year
A Facebook group in KAKELand is offering financial support for teachers as they head back to the classroom. Wichita Teacher's Wishlist is filled with teacher's posting their Amazon wish lists where community members can help fund the items in need. The group has around 1,600 members and the organizer Lisa...
KAKE TV
Riverfront Stadium's first-ever 'Bark in the Park' brings in cutest crowd yet to Wind Surge game
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of Wichita's favorite places to be got a whole lot furrier Thursday. And the stands – a whole lot cuter. It was the first-ever Bark in the Park Day at Riverfront Stadium. "It's good to get out here and let the dogs enjoy some...
KAKE TV
Are employees at risk in potential recession?
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) - Economists have been warning Americans about the potential impact of recession, but experts do not believe a recession would have much of an impact on Kansas employees. Mary Mann, Employer Partnership Manager for the Workforce Alliance of South-Central Kansas says employees are actually in much better...
KAKE TV
WPD officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The December 2020 officer-involved shooting has been declared to be justified by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. The shooting resulted in the death 37-year-old Jason Williams. On December 30, 2020, a Wichita police officer responded to a shooting at a home on north Faulkner just...
