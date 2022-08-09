ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, AR

White County animal shelter say they are to begin euthanizing dogs

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

BALD KNOB, Ark. – Bald Knob Animal Shelter officials took to social media to inform the community that they will begin euthanizing dogs due to lack of space.

In the social post, officials with the shelter said that the decision was not wanted, but they were ordered to do so. The post also stressed the importance of getting pets spayed and neutered as the shelter overpopulates.

The post stated:

“It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce that we have been ordered to begin euthanizing the dogs to free up space in the shelter. This is not what we want to do however, the powers that be have spoken.

Adoptions are currently FREE with an approved application.

*We cannot stress strongly enough how important it is to have your pets spayed/neutered. We have an epidemic in BK and the entire state of irresponsible pet owners, and until that stops, there will be way too many dogs and cats running the streets and in the shelters.”

The shelter’s Facebook page also lists which animals are still available to adopt. If you are looking to bring a pet home, shelter officials said that adoptions are currently free with an approved application.

Comments / 3

Karen Vierling
3d ago

It's sad that people just can't respect and love their pets instead of them being put down because of an responsible human 😔 Volunteered for 3 years at our local county kill shelter and with a dear friend adopted and transferred them to other people. My 1st adoption was a 13 year old beagle who was going down the next day my husband fell in love and we kept him until he passed after 7 happy years !!

Reply
3
Vickie Franks
4d ago

I think that it's cruel. to do this. how would you like to be killed? afraid, and abounded. I think tat your all murders.

Reply
3
Kait 8

Lane closures expected for Highway 63

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists along Highway 63 in Lawrence County might want to give themselves a little extra time to get where they’re going in the coming weeks. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday it will begin routine work on the Spring River Bridge, just east...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

