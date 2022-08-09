Read full article on original website
Deputies search for missing Parrish man last seen Tuesday
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say was last seen Tuesday. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn't been seen since Tuesday after he left his home in Parrish driving his 2009 Buick Lacrosse with the FL tag DVHG89. The agency says Dawes...
Have you seen Thomas? Purple Alert issued for missing 34-year-old man
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is searching for a disabled man who has been missing for two weeks. Thomas Phanphilathip, 34, rode away on his bike from his group home on July 27, the police department said in a news release, and he has not been seen since. A Purple Alert has now been issued.
Have you seen Jennifer? Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for a missing 77-year-old woman. Jennifer Tuyet Harris of Orlando was last seen at about 4:40 p.m. in the area of U.S. 27 and Ernie Caldwell Boulevard in Davenport, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-75
PALMETTO, Fla. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:20 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Moccasin Wallow Road in Palmetto. Troopers say the 19-year-old man was riding his motorcycle...
Higher reward offered for answers in murder of 61-year-old Tampa man
TAMPA, Fla. — Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay has raised the amount of reward being offered for answers leading to an arrest in a Tampa man's death. In an update Tuesday, the agency says a reward of up to $9,500 is being offered to help solve 61-year-old Richard Martin's murder.
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
2nd man arrested in connection to shooting death of Tampa rapper outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that killed a Tampa rapper on July 22. Demon Speed, 29, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Lee County, on an out-of-county arrest warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Speed is charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Missing 76-year-old man found dead offshore near Emerson Point Preserve
PARRISH, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old man was found dead Monday morning after crews searched for him, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. In an update Monday, deputies say Donald Arendt is no longer missing after his body was spotted by a boater just offshore near Emerson Point.
SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
Seffner boy rescued from fire makes full recovery, returns to the football field
SEFFNER, Fla. — A Seffner boy who nearly died in a house fire back in May is able to run up and down the football field once again. "I use this as an opportunity to show him what we can do when tragedy strikes and in life son, tragedy will strike again and we will get through it," Owen Ares' mother, Karen McGinnis, said.
Man accused of robbing, threatening to blow up Parrish bank arrested
PARRISH, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to Monday's armed robbery and bomb threat at a Manatee County bank, deputies said. The sheriff's office said 55-year-old Robert Frascella threatened to blow up the Fifth Third Bank in Parrish. Around 2:40 p.m. Frascella walked into the bank and walked straight to the counter, the sheriff's office said.
Family, friends remember 'Mr. Wonderful' after his life was taken in a car crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Family and friends remembered a life taken too soon after a single-car crash killed two teens over the weekend. "I wanted a candlelight vigil for people to know that my child was someone. He had goals. He had aspirations," said Alfrieda Lewis, the mother of the 18-year-old who was killed.
Deputies: Fake bomb threat causes Pasco County middle school to briefly evacuate
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Students at a Pasco County middle school are resuming their first day of classes after being briefly evacuated due to a reported threat, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said the evacuation at Rushe Middle School was done "out of an abundance of caution" due...
Tampa police: 1 person dead following crash involving car, pedestrian
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police department said one person is dead following a crash involving a car and pedestrian. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Hillsborough and Armenia avenues. As of 8 a.m., police say the scene has cleared and the area has reopened to traffic.
1 person dead in Laurel crash involving 3 cars, troopers say
LAUREL, Fla. — A 47-year-old man died in a crash involving three cars in Laurel on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 47-year-old and another person driving an SUV were heading northbound in the middle lane of U.S. 41 as they approached Inlets Boulevard, troopers say.
Deputies search for man accused of robbing, threatening to blow up bank
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say threatened to blow up a bank before robbing it Monday afternoon. Shortly before 2:40 p.m., deputies say an unidentified man walked into a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish and went straight to the bank counter.
'She had a heart like no other' | Friends remember Lithia teacher killed by boyfriend
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — 43-year-old Kay Baker was killed in May after investigators said her boyfriend Matthew Terry stabbed her multiple times and found her body outside of a neighbor's home in Lithia. Baker was an elementary school teacher and mother of two, and her loved ones said she...
Is this your pony? Pasco deputies are trying to find his owner
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Are you missing a small male pony?. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit found the tiny black steed around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. He was spotted trotting alone near Platinum Drive and Monteverde Drive in Spring Hill. Anyone who can provide proof of ownership...
Man killed in chain-reaction crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. They...
Ex-girlfriend of man accused of killing Lithia teacher recalls moment he tried to kill her
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County state attorney is seeking the death penalty for a man accused of murdering a teacher. Investigators say on May 27, Matthew Terry murdered his girlfriend, Kay Baker, in Lithia and she was found with severe upper body trauma. Terry's ex-girlfriend Michelle Rogers...
