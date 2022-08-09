SEFFNER, Fla. — A Seffner boy who nearly died in a house fire back in May is able to run up and down the football field once again. "I use this as an opportunity to show him what we can do when tragedy strikes and in life son, tragedy will strike again and we will get through it," Owen Ares' mother, Karen McGinnis, said.

SEFFNER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO