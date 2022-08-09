ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-75

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:20 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Moccasin Wallow Road in Palmetto. Troopers say the 19-year-old man was riding his motorcycle...
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
2nd man arrested in connection to shooting death of Tampa rapper outside apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that killed a Tampa rapper on July 22. Demon Speed, 29, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Lee County, on an out-of-county arrest warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Speed is charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
Man accused of robbing, threatening to blow up Parrish bank arrested

PARRISH, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to Monday's armed robbery and bomb threat at a Manatee County bank, deputies said. The sheriff's office said 55-year-old Robert Frascella threatened to blow up the Fifth Third Bank in Parrish. Around 2:40 p.m. Frascella walked into the bank and walked straight to the counter, the sheriff's office said.
