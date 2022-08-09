ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to impeach Merrick Garland

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday said she would soon introduce articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in the wake of the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. A copy of the resolution, obtained by Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers, states that Garland should...
