Montana Linebacker Donates #37 Jersey to Hometown Watering Hole
The story of the #37 Griz Football jersey is steeped in Montana tradition, and now, one hangs proudly in the local watering hole in the hometown of one of the Grizzlies' most hard-nosed, talented linebackers. The handing down of the #37 jersey dates back to 1983 when a Griz fullback...
Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana
While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
NBCMontana
Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
NBCMontana
FWP issues fishing closure for mouth of Rattlesnake Creek in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek will have a full fishing closure starting Saturday. The closure starts where the Rattlesnake Creek enters the Clark Fork River in Missoula and applies to water within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of the creek.
FWP: Black bear getting into Missoula homes
State wildlife officials report that a black bear has broken into several Missoula-area homes in recent days.
NBCMontana
Drone video high above Missoula's rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — With temperatures in the upper 90s the NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot River in Missoula. Watch all of our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
Organizers get green light for annual Seaplane Invasion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2nd annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan is officially back after the Elmo 2 Fire almost canceled it. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell lifted the temporary restriction over the lake just in time for the highly anticipated event. The general manager at the Lodge...
montanarightnow.com
Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets
Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
montanarightnow.com
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville splash pad opens, closes
“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
NBCMontana
Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
NBCMontana
Fair vendors plan ahead to curb inventory delays
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Montana Fair is in full swing and vendors have prepared for the influx of people. The fair offers free admission, meaning more people may come through the gates, but vendors are feeling ready. “I’ll tell you what's great about this fair, I do a...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire burned 21,300 acres, see little growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire continues to burn at little over 21,300 acres, with no growth since Wednesday. Officials say that the containment of the Elmo 2 Fire has increased to 75%, with additional containment lines on the southeast, northwest, and northeast perimeter of the fire. Thunderstorms...
Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work
County officials have announced a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful.
NBCMontana
New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
NBCMontana
Missoula announces new property valuations, 11% projected tax increase
MISSOULA, Mont. — New property values are out for communities across Montana, and for many homeowners that means taxes are going up. We talked to state and local officials to learn more about the process for deciding values and what it means for taxpayers. Since the 1970s, the Montana...
NBCMontana
MT awarded $41M to improve transportation systems
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded Montana $41 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to put toward four projects that modernize and improve transportation systems' safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The following Montana projects receiving RAISE awards are:. Columbia Falls Gateway...
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. moves to extreme fire danger
MISSOULA, Mont. — Effective immediately, Missoula County has moved to extreme fire danger due to hot, dry conditions and lack of measurable precipitation forecasted. Hot, dry conditions and lack of measurable precipitation forecasted are prompting Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger in the Missoula area to EXTREME, effective immediately.
