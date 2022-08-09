ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Drone video high above Missoula's rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — With temperatures in the upper 90s the NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot River in Missoula. Watch all of our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana

Officials provide update on Missoula fairgrounds improvements

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commission meeting, officials provided an update on the Missoula County Fairgrounds renovations and costs. The meeting revealed that phase one of the renovations is now complete and cost around $844,272. Officials said the fairgrounds is now in the stage of constructing...
NBCMontana

Organizers get green light for annual Seaplane Invasion

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2nd annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan is officially back after the Elmo 2 Fire almost canceled it. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell lifted the temporary restriction over the lake just in time for the highly anticipated event. The general manager at the Lodge...
NBCMontana

Shade structures to be installed at Caras Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Custom-made shade canopies will be installed at Caras Park starting Friday. Six steel columns will hold 10 shade sails over the new seating area. The sails will be set up seasonally for spring, summer and fall and taken down during the winter. Park and trail users...
NBCMontana

Elmo 2 Fire burned 21,300 acres, see little growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire continues to burn at little over 21,300 acres, with no growth since Wednesday. Officials say that the containment of the Elmo 2 Fire has increased to 75%, with additional containment lines on the southeast, northwest, and northeast perimeter of the fire. Thunderstorms...
NBCMontana

Mullan project does not receive federal funding

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula did not receive grant money from the RAISE grant application for work in the Mullan area of Missoula. “A few years ago, the city of Missoula and Missoula County collaborated to go after what was then called a build grant, a federal grant to do infrastructure improvements out of the area between Mullan Road and West Broadway,” said county commissioner David Strohmaier. “We did get part of the money, we got $13 million at the time out of $23 million that we are asking for. So it was able to complete some of the infrastructure, but not all of it.”
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. moves to extreme fire danger

MISSOULA, Mont. — Effective immediately, Missoula County has moved to extreme fire danger due to hot, dry conditions and lack of measurable precipitation forecasted. Hot, dry conditions and lack of measurable precipitation forecasted are prompting Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger in the Missoula area to EXTREME, effective immediately.
NBCMontana

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Bitterroot NF

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest will move directly to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Friday, the highest level, without implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because the fire conditions have been currently met. Stage 2. The following was send out by the Bitterroot National Forest:. Just 11 days...
NBCMontana

Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
NBCMontana

Natural gas service restored east of Missoula after vehicle accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy plans to turn natural gas service back on to hundreds of customers east of Missoula Thursday. Representatives say a vehicle accident on Tuesday night involved a house and a gas meter. To make sure crews were safe doing repairs, NorthWestern Energy says it had...
NBCMontana

Indian Ridge Fire grows to 2,562 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire, burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness, has grown to 2,562 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 162 acres from the last time the fire was mapped. The daily flight log notes there is...
NBCMontana

Crews fight 4 vehicle-caused wildfires on Crow Reservation

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Indian Affairs and Branch of Wildland Fire Management say vehicles have caused four recent wildfires on the Crow Reservation. Two new fires started from trucks on Wednesday. The Break Fire north of Highway 1 spread 17 acres before crews stopped it. The Battlefield...
NBCMontana

Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
NBCMontana

No growth detected on Elmo 2 Fire, containment increases

MISSOULA, Mont. — An infrared overnight flight found zero acres of growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County. The most active area is near Big Meadows, but areas of intense heat have subsided to scattered and isolated heat. Crews have the fire 61% contained as of...
NBCMontana

Back to School deals at Southgate Mall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Back to school season is here and Southgate Mall in Missoula has got families covered!. Montana’s best mall has all the stores and brands you want, at great prices. Visit https://shopsouthgate.com/sales-deals to check out all of the deals!. Southgate Mall is located at 2901 Brooks...
NBCMontana

Smith Valley Fire douses unattended campfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Smith Valley Fire says an unattended campfire they found could have sparked a wildfire. Firefighters responded to callers spotting smoke in the Kila Cliffs area. They found the abandoned, smoldering campfire and say searing, dry and windy conditions could have easily shot this out into a...
NBCMontana

Missoula announces new property valuations, 11% projected tax increase

MISSOULA, Mont. — New property values are out for communities across Montana, and for many homeowners that means taxes are going up. We talked to state and local officials to learn more about the process for deciding values and what it means for taxpayers. Since the 1970s, the Montana...
NBCMontana

Big Sky Practical Shooting Club hosts challenge this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — Around 250 contestants will compete for the quickest times in the Area One Steel Challenge Championship this weekend. The Big Sky Practical Shooting Club is hosting the event, which started Friday and runs through Sunday. "What makes this so much fun is that we are graded...
NBCMontana

New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
NBCMontana

SBA disaster shelters to close this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Small Business Administration disaster recovery centers in Livingston and Carbon County will permanently close this week. The center in Livingston closed Wednesday night, and the two centers in Carbon County will close this weekend. Applications for assistance due to flooding in June are being accepted until...
