2022 Preview: Christ Church Cavaliers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christ Church Cavaliers are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Christ Church

2021 Record: 9-3

Season Result: Lost in State Quarterfinal

Head Coach: Quin Hatfield (3rd season)

Key losses: Grayson Klue (RB/DB), Ryan Coley (LB)

Key players returning: Woods Windham (QB), BJ Atkins (WR/CB), Luke Baumhofer (WR), Dashun Reeder (RB), Cooper Hronchek (H-back), Carson Shaw (DE), Benji Horton (S)

Preview: Quin Hatfield hopes to build on last year’s successful campaign that resulted in the team’s deepest postseason run since 2015.Plenty of talent returns like H-back Cooper Hronchek and receiver BJ Atkins. QB Woods Windham is also in the fold in his second season as a starter after showing his dual-purpose skills last season. Defensively, the team is young at linebacker, but brings back defensive end Carson Shaw who recorded 14.5 sacks in 2021, the most in the state. Atkins and Horton will serve as the leaders in the secondary.

