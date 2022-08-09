ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

2022 Preview: Christ Church Cavaliers

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392ocO_0h9uBB8m00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christ Church Cavaliers are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Christ Church

2021 Record: 9-3

Season Result: Lost in State Quarterfinal

Head Coach: Quin Hatfield (3rd season)

Key losses: Grayson Klue (RB/DB), Ryan Coley (LB)

Key players returning: Woods Windham (QB), BJ Atkins (WR/CB), Luke Baumhofer (WR), Dashun Reeder (RB), Cooper Hronchek (H-back), Carson Shaw (DE), Benji Horton (S)

Preview: Quin Hatfield hopes to build on last year’s successful campaign that resulted in the team’s deepest postseason run since 2015.Plenty of talent returns like H-back Cooper Hronchek and receiver BJ Atkins. QB Woods Windham is also in the fold in his second season as a starter after showing his dual-purpose skills last season. Defensively, the team is young at linebacker, but brings back defensive end Carson Shaw who recorded 14.5 sacks in 2021, the most in the state. Atkins and Horton will serve as the leaders in the secondary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spartanburgsportsradio.com

2022 High School Football Preview Spartanburg

When Spartanburg hired Mark Hodge to replace Hall of Fame Coach Chris Miller, expectations were, even if not too fair, that he would turn the program around rather quickly. That’s the respect everyone has for Coach Hodge, a 2 time State Championship winner at Chapman. While all Viking fans I spoke with believed it would happen, quietly everyone wondered if it could happen within a couple of years.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christ Church#American Football#Qb Woods Windham#Nexstar Media Inc
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Which restaurants serve a great brunch in Greenville, SC?

Who doesn’t love brunch? Even just the mention of “brunch” puts a smile on my face. Finding a good restaurant that serves brunch in Greenville isn’t hard—there are plenty of options. However, it might be hard to narrow down your options because there are so many great choices. So we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Greenville, SC brunch spots (and thrown in some Greer, Travelers Rest, and other nearby locations) to help you choose one the next time you want that mid-morning breakfast-lunch meal.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Available homes, downtown revitalization help Anderson carve its own niche

For years, it was seen as either the first city that travelers found while driving into South Carolina from Georgia on Interstate 85, or a place where those who worked in Greenville could live without paying Greenville prices. But along the way, an interesting thing happened to Anderson—it developed its own more defined sense of place.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wspa.com

Boiling Springs Sports Cards

If you love to collect cards or you have something you want to get rid of, Boiling Springs Sports Cards is the place to be. Even if you’re not a sports fan, you can come here and Travis and Marshall can help you out. Jamarcus stopped by their store to find out more about what they do.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
PELZER, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy