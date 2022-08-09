ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kjzz.com

Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
kjzz.com

Students in Washington County are first in Utah to go back to school

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — The back-to-school season has officially begun in Utah as students in the Washington County School District returned to classes on Thursday. The district is the first in the state to go back to school -- week earlier than the next group of districts, which have their first day of classes on Aug. 17.
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
kjzz.com

CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
