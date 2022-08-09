ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lothrop, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: Lake Fenton embraces "hunters become the hunted" mentality

LINDEN, Mich. - The Lake Fenton football team is coming off one of the biggest turnarounds in the entire area. The Blue Devils went from three wins in 2020 to nine wins in 2021, including the Flint Metro League Championship. It's their most successful season since 2006. But this year, they won't be sneaking up on anybody.
LINDEN, MI
nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: Expectations continue to rise for Kearsley

FLINT, Mich. - The Kearsley football team has turned its program around in a big way. The Hornets have rattled off three straight playoff appearances, including a district title back in 2020. The players say the key to the turnaround has been keeping the egos in check. "I feel like...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Lothrop, MI
Football
New Lothrop, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
New Lothrop, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
nbc25news.com

Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

How you can celebrate '810 Day' in Flint

FLINT, Mich. – Flint residents are celebrating August 10th as “810 Day”, which happens to be the area code. Here's what you can expect from Event Coordinator Aiesha Lewis:. The Flint Downtown Development Authority has partnered with several locals to put on events throughout the day. There...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
nbc25news.com

Corteva Agriscience holds ribbon-cutting celebration for new facility

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Corteva Agriscience are hosting members of the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new Midland spinosyns manufacturing facility. The celebration will showcase Corteva Agriscience’s innovative and industry-leading products that are made in Michigan. Employees and local contractors who participated in construction will be...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint McCree theater teaches a lesson in art and Black History

FLINT, Mich. - Flint community members are reminding people that black history isn’t exclusive to the month of February and should be talked about and celebrated all year long. In a play surrounding the 'Lone Ranger' the McCree Theater in Flint is hoping to give a more realistic account...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Countdown#American Football#Hornets
nbc25news.com

Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates national health center week

FLINT, Mich - Every year during the month of August, national health center week is celebrated to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the country’s many health centers. Friday, Hamilton Community Health Network had their family fun day to celebrate. It was a day of food,...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw Police asking public for info on bike thefts

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw Police investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a person who stole two bikes from a bike rack just outside of the police department building but within the walls where patrol vehicles are parked. Police say this happened on August 2, 2020. Police say...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

New details released into GM Orion Twp. homicide investigation

LAKE ORION TWP, Mich - The Oakland County Sheriff releasing new details into the murder of a GM contracted employee at the Orion Township plant. Investigators say a 48-year-old man killed Gregory Robertson on Thursday, August 11. The man has been charged with open murder. The suspect's name has not...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc25news.com

Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah relieved of his duties following misconduct allegations

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket according to 7th Judicial County Probate Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly. In September of 2021, the Court received a complaint from Ms. Grace Ketzner alleging misconduct by Judge Joseph J. Farah. The Court immediately began an investigation and in November 2021, the results were provided to the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO). The matter was later referred by SCAO to the Judicial Tenure Commission. Earlier this week, Judge Farah submitted his retirement notice to Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer, with an effective date of November 9, 2022.After consultation with SCAO, effective August 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., EDT, Judge Joseph J. Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket. Between now and his retirement in November, he will remotely complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement. Until a new judge is appointed, the Court will continue its efforts to provide judicial resources for all other matters that are pending before Judge Farah.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy