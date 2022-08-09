Read full article on original website
Countdown to Kick-Off: Lake Fenton embraces "hunters become the hunted" mentality
LINDEN, Mich. - The Lake Fenton football team is coming off one of the biggest turnarounds in the entire area. The Blue Devils went from three wins in 2020 to nine wins in 2021, including the Flint Metro League Championship. It's their most successful season since 2006. But this year, they won't be sneaking up on anybody.
Countdown to Kick-Off: Battle-tested Frankenmuth ready for another deep playoff run
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - The Frankenmuth football team has become a perennial playoff team in Division 5. The Eagles have made it to at least the state semi-finals in four of the past six seasons. In the last two years, they've had only two losses. Both were against Grand Rapids Catholic Central and both were season-enders.
Countdown to Kick-Off: Expectations continue to rise for Kearsley
FLINT, Mich. - The Kearsley football team has turned its program around in a big way. The Hornets have rattled off three straight playoff appearances, including a district title back in 2020. The players say the key to the turnaround has been keeping the egos in check. "I feel like...
Berston Field House sending three boxers to National Golden Gloves Tournament
FLINT, Mich. - The Berston Field House is sending three local boxers to the National Golden Gloves Tournament. The trio have been to the amateur tournament before and it gives them another chance to represent the city of Flint on the big stage. "This place right here, everyone knows Berston,...
Consumers Energy wants to hear from you about the future of Michigan Dams
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is collecting feedback about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. "We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire...
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
How you can celebrate '810 Day' in Flint
FLINT, Mich. – Flint residents are celebrating August 10th as “810 Day”, which happens to be the area code. Here's what you can expect from Event Coordinator Aiesha Lewis:. The Flint Downtown Development Authority has partnered with several locals to put on events throughout the day. There...
First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
Corteva Agriscience holds ribbon-cutting celebration for new facility
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Corteva Agriscience are hosting members of the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new Midland spinosyns manufacturing facility. The celebration will showcase Corteva Agriscience’s innovative and industry-leading products that are made in Michigan. Employees and local contractors who participated in construction will be...
Flint McCree theater teaches a lesson in art and Black History
FLINT, Mich. - Flint community members are reminding people that black history isn’t exclusive to the month of February and should be talked about and celebrated all year long. In a play surrounding the 'Lone Ranger' the McCree Theater in Flint is hoping to give a more realistic account...
General Motors Orion Assembly Plant closes for homicide investigation
Mid-Michigan Now is following breaking news out Orion Township. General Motors Orion Assembly Plant is closed Thursday August, 11 due to a homicide investigation. Police arrived to the plant shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find a victim unconscious and bleeding. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Oakland County Sheriff's...
Lapeer County Road Commission equipment vandalized, police looking for answers
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Road Commission says equipment, road signs and property was on Doran Road in Imlay Township. If you have any info on this crime, contact 810-664-6272.
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates national health center week
FLINT, Mich - Every year during the month of August, national health center week is celebrated to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the country’s many health centers. Friday, Hamilton Community Health Network had their family fun day to celebrate. It was a day of food,...
Saginaw Police asking public for info on bike thefts
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw Police investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a person who stole two bikes from a bike rack just outside of the police department building but within the walls where patrol vehicles are parked. Police say this happened on August 2, 2020. Police say...
Member of white supremacist group from Tuscola County sentenced to probation
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says a member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge. Instead of jail time, Judge Amy Gierhardt sentenced Tristan Webb to probation with...
New details released into GM Orion Twp. homicide investigation
LAKE ORION TWP, Mich - The Oakland County Sheriff releasing new details into the murder of a GM contracted employee at the Orion Township plant. Investigators say a 48-year-old man killed Gregory Robertson on Thursday, August 11. The man has been charged with open murder. The suspect's name has not...
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined after investigation into deadly Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint says that one firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined after internal investigation into the events of a fire where two children lost their lives back in May. See the statements from City of Flint officials below. Statement from City of Flint...
Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah relieved of his duties following misconduct allegations
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket according to 7th Judicial County Probate Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly. In September of 2021, the Court received a complaint from Ms. Grace Ketzner alleging misconduct by Judge Joseph J. Farah. The Court immediately began an investigation and in November 2021, the results were provided to the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO). The matter was later referred by SCAO to the Judicial Tenure Commission. Earlier this week, Judge Farah submitted his retirement notice to Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer, with an effective date of November 9, 2022.After consultation with SCAO, effective August 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., EDT, Judge Joseph J. Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket. Between now and his retirement in November, he will remotely complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement. Until a new judge is appointed, the Court will continue its efforts to provide judicial resources for all other matters that are pending before Judge Farah.
