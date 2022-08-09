Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Fair may start on Sunday next year: Leaders cite state fair, sports
The Wood County Fair could be starting on a Sunday next year, if a scheduling shift is allowed by Ohio Department of Agriculture. The current Monday to Monday schedule creates overlapping date conflicts with the Ohio State Fair and high school sports. The change is supported by Ohio Rep. Haraz...
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
sent-trib.com
Wood County represented at Dolly Parton Imagination library event in Columbus
Country music sensation Dolly Parton took the stage in Columbus on Tuesday — not to perform, but to promote her other passion, inspiring children to read. Parton was the guest of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, in her effort to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Gov. Mike DeWine declared Aug. 9 Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-11-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 57 West Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Lawrence Rutherford, trustee, to Michael and Nancy Soper, $211,000. 210 N. Harrison St., Bloomdale, residential, from Steven and Tracy Haughawout, to Adam Anderson and Karly Haughawout, $49,900. 96...
sent-trib.com
$350,000 awarded to 4 county schools for security
Nearly $350,000 in state funding for local school safety and security is being awarded to four Wood County schools. The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program had thousands of schools apply to be able to receive these funding awards for security upgrades and enhancements. Bowling Green City Schools will use...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-10-2022
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road. The personnel and finance committees will meet at 5:30 p.m. The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., in Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
sent-trib.com
GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green — Group news
GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green was awarded the Jennie June McGee Junior Achievement Cup for placing second out of all Ohio districts at the GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs 124th Annual Convention which was held April 29-May 1 in Columbus, Ohio. Annual reports from each club summarize...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected
PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
sent-trib.com
Martha (Speck) Thornton
Martha (Speck) Thornton, 87, of Perrysburg, died early morning August 11, 2022, a day after her 87th birthday, at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. Born in Perrysburg on August 10, 1935, Martha graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1953. After her graduation, she held various jobs before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Carl Thornton, in 1956. They were married for 61 years.
sent-trib.com
Seek out the salamanders: 17 hidden in festival poster
The Black Swamp Arts Festival has revealed its 2022 poster for this year’s festival, scheduled for Sept. 9-11. This year’s poster features the art of local resident and artist Kathleen Pahl, alongside layout and design elements by local graphic designer Kelsey Mackley. Pahl shared the following artist statement...
sent-trib.com
David Charles Haas
David Charles Haas, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Dale and Betty (Roach) Haas. He married Dorothy Hurm on May 22, 1993, and she survives in Bowling Green. Dave was a...
sent-trib.com
BGSU asks that Foltz lawsuit be dismissed
Bowling Green State University has requested a lawsuit, which was filed by the family of Stone Foltz over his 2020 hazing death, be dismissed. The estate filed a complaint against BGSU in June in the sophomore’s off-campus hazing death at a party where he drank a bottle of alcohol.
sent-trib.com
Prescribed burn agreement between county, BG formalized
A formalized prescribed burn agreement has been written for the Wood County Park District. At Tuesday’s meeting, the park commissioners authorized Director Chris Smalley to enter into an agreement for a memorandum of understanding regarding prescribed fire management between the Wood County Park District and the City of Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Janet Lyn Carrol
Janet “Jan” Lyn (Thomas) Carrol, age 61, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 from surgical complications. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, William “Bill” Carrol, her son Tom Carrol, her mother Geraldine “Gerri” Thomas, her sister Karen Oswald and her niece Brandi Oswald.
sent-trib.com
James Anthony Stein
James Anthony Stein, 94, of Custar, Ohio passed away on Monday evening, August 8, 2022 at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore, Ohio. He was born August 10, 1927 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Frank and Alice (Storeholder) Stein. Jim was a 1945 graduate of Bowling Green High School and served his country as a medic from 1945-1947 in the U.S. Army during World War II.
sent-trib.com
BGSU gallery director retires after engaging art community for 36 years
Diversity, inclusion and community involvement have been themes for gallery director, curator and Bowling Green State University art administrator Jacqueline Nathan, who retired on July 29. “I’m gallery director for the School of Art. However, I have used other spaces at the university,” Nathan said. “Another thing I’ve done throughout...
sent-trib.com
Lee M. Ayers
Lee M. Ayers, 37, of Bloomdale, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1985, in Bowling Green to Michael and Linda (Heldberg) Ayers, and they survive in Bloomdale. Lee is survived by his daughter, Lilyanah Ayers of Van Buren; brothers: Rodney...
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
sent-trib.com
Wood County investigating E. coli outbreak
Wood County has had an E. coli outbreak, which is under investigation by the health department. Health Commissioner Ben Robison said that in the last week there have been 15 cases, including five that required hospitalization. He reported on the outbreak at Thursday’s board of health meeting. From Jan....
