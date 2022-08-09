Martha (Speck) Thornton, 87, of Perrysburg, died early morning August 11, 2022, a day after her 87th birthday, at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. Born in Perrysburg on August 10, 1935, Martha graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1953. After her graduation, she held various jobs before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Carl Thornton, in 1956. They were married for 61 years.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO