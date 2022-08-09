Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
Ville Platte pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
kalb.com
Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
cenlanow.com
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
kalb.com
Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
kalb.com
RPSB bus route system operating smoothly for 2022-2023 school year
Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSO investigating...
Opelousas Woman Arrested After Initially Telling Police Someone Forced Entry, Fatally Shot Her Husband
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she is accused of fatally shooting her husband. According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, officers were called out just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night (Aug 10) after a female caller said that her husband had been shot. Initially, the woman...
kalb.com
Study shows uneven playing field for minority businesses in Cenla
klax-tv.com
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SATURDAY EVENING SHOOTING; 1 PERSON IS HOSPITALIZED IN SERIOUS CONDITION
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man hospitalized in serious but stable condition according to Natchioches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Saturday evening, August 6, 2022 at approximately 10:16pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to...
kalb.com
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims
LENA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, August 10, videos that appear to show dogs being abused at Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy began circulating on social media. Those videos quickly spread across the country and calls began for the academy in Lena to be shut down. Kayci Gonzales’ dog,...
kalb.com
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case. Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was back in court in Rapides Parish on Aug. 10 ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Teacher arrested for trying to date 15-year-old Louisiana student
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to "date" a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
