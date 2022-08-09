ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: Raksha 5K Run/Walk￼

By Gillian Holte
 4 days ago

The 15th Annual Raksha 5K Run/Walk & Vigil to End Distracted Driving was met with wind, rain and lightning on the morning of Aug. 6.

The annual event, held at Purgatory Creek Park, is run by the Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation . The foundation “educates, inspires and mobilizes grassroots communities to adopt distraction-free driving behaviors.”

The run/walk was postponed 30 minutes before the decision was made to cancel. It was the first time the event had to cancel due to bad weather. “Today that track record is broken, a 15-year record,” said foundation chairman Vijay B. Dixit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ew1zZ_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANxkq_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzMUv_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOU67_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6tdz_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcreS_0h9u9tvZ00

Participants could still visit booths from the foundation’s interns, a vigil for victims of distracted driving accidents, and pledge to drive distraction free.

“We love you; we love you all (…) for the sake of safety I think it is not very wise to go on with the run or the walk,” Dixit said. “However, I still offer you the best wishes (and) please drive distraction free.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTPWv_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OsXY_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zea05_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evp3s_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fBQu_0h9u9tvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4Y3s_0h9u9tvZ00

