Caltrans engineer one of two killed in crash on Valley’s west side. He was the father of 8

The California Department of Transportation Monday night reported that civil engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, was the worker killed in a double-fatal collision late Sunday near Mendota.

Shabazz, a 16-year Caltrans veteran and father of eight from Fresno, died just before midnight in the collision near San Diego and California avenues, south of Mendota, . The driver of the other vehicle was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Marquis Pratcher, 25 of Merced.

Shabazz was traveling to a job site when he was struck by Pratcher’s vehicle, according to a Caltrans spokesman. Both men died at the scene.

Shabazz is the first Caltrans District 6 (Central Valley) employee to die on the job since 1999. He is the 10th in the history of District 6 and the 191st Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921.

Shabazz is survived by his wife and eight children. Caltrans announced a memorial fund in his name.

The crash followed three other fatal collisions in western Fresno County in four days. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victims:

On Aug. 3, Esmerelda Raygoza, 34, of Firebaugh died in a crash near Highway 33 and Shaw Avenue near Firebaugh.

On Saturday, Fernando Camacho Santos, 59, of Madera was killed in a crash near Highway 33 and Sierra Avenue near Firebaugh.

On Sunday, Milagros Mendoza, 19, of Firebaugh died in a collision near Bullard and San Diego avenues near Firebaugh.

Two killed in Valley crash identified. It was the 4th fatal crash in the area in 4 days