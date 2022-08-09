ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, CA

Caltrans engineer one of two killed in crash on Valley’s west side. He was the father of 8

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

The California Department of Transportation Monday night reported that civil engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, was the worker killed in a double-fatal collision late Sunday near Mendota.

Shabazz, a 16-year Caltrans veteran and father of eight from Fresno, died just before midnight in the collision near San Diego and California avenues, south of Mendota, . The driver of the other vehicle was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Marquis Pratcher, 25 of Merced.

Shabazz was traveling to a job site when he was struck by Pratcher’s vehicle, according to a Caltrans spokesman. Both men died at the scene.

Shabazz is the first Caltrans District 6 (Central Valley) employee to die on the job since 1999. He is the 10th in the history of District 6 and the 191st Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921.

Shabazz is survived by his wife and eight children. Caltrans announced a memorial fund in his name.

The crash followed three other fatal collisions in western Fresno County in four days. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victims:

On Aug. 3, Esmerelda Raygoza, 34, of Firebaugh died in a crash near Highway 33 and Shaw Avenue near Firebaugh.

On Saturday, Fernando Camacho Santos, 59, of Madera was killed in a crash near Highway 33 and Sierra Avenue near Firebaugh.

On Sunday, Milagros Mendoza, 19, of Firebaugh died in a collision near Bullard and San Diego avenues near Firebaugh.

Two killed in Valley crash identified. It was the 4th fatal crash in the area in 4 days

L.A. Weekly

Tatiana Smith Involved, Motorcyclist Dead after Fatal Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]

27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Eaton Road. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m., near Eaton Road on August 6th. Per reports, a man was riding a Harley Davidson west on the road when a Jeep slowed down to make a turn in front of him. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle but failed to do so and ended up collided with the Jeep.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man arrested for starting illegal fire, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for starting an illegal fire, Visalia police say. On Friday, police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of S. Mooney Blvd. to a fire report. On their way to the location, officers were told the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation, according to the authorities. […]
VISALIA, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
7K+
Followers
278
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

