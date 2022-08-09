Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
North Platte football ready for season
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Football is right around the corner here in Nebraska, and Class A powerhouse the North Platte Bulldogs are glad. “We have a good group of o-lineman coming back and we have a 1200-yard rusher in our backfield, said head coach Kurt Altig. The Bulldogs averaged...
WDIO-TV
Now former head coach Joel McDonald, son Ayden talk end of era with Hibbing boys basketball
The McDonald name has been a staple in the halls of Hibbing High School for over two decades. However now longtime boys basketball head coach Joel McDonald is stepping down. He shared how legacy, family, and health weighed on the decision. “I don’t remember a winter without basketball,” McDonald shared....
Friday Five: Big high school games this fall
The high school season is almost here. In one week’s time a pair of powerhouses will get things going in a Week 0 contest. This year should feature plenty of great football around the state given the high number of high school players planning to go on and play football in college. That means there are a lot of good matchups featuring some of the best players playing against each other.
Little League teaching Life Lessons Across the Dakota’s & Country
WATCH what a Sioux Falls baseball player did recently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Berger enshrined into Bishop Heelan 2022 Hall of Pride Class
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- For those who have followed high school sports in Siouxland the past few years, you may recognize the name of this notable Bishop Heelan alum who will be one of the inaugural members of the school’s 2022 Hall of Pride class. Carli Berger, also known as Carli Tritz, was a three-sport […]
