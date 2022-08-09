Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: Crossroad in the Ancient Capital Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya Kappei Yamaguchi Chafurin. Mouri Kogoro is called to a special case in the ancient capital of Kyoto. There, Conan meets Heiji and they team up once again to solve the case, recover the stolen Healing Buddha statue, and even discover the identity of Heiji's first love.
Where to Watch and Stream Astral City: A Spiritual Journey Free Online
Cast: Werner Schünemann Renato Prieto Fernando Alves Pinto Rosanne Mulholland Inez Viana. The selfish Dr. André Luiz dies and awakes in the limbo called "Umbral". After a painful period in the gruesome swamp, he is rescued and brought in a white light to "Nosso Lar" (meaning "Our Home"). He finds a place of harmony, where people live in peace awaiting.
Where to Watch and Stream Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away Free Online
Cast: Erica Linz Igor Zaripov Matt Gillanders Jason Berrent Dallas Barnett. An original story featuring performances by Cirque du Soleil. A young woman is entranced by an Aerialist. When they fall into the dreamlike world of Cirque du Soleil and are separated, they travel through the different tent worlds trying to find each other.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Where to Watch and Stream Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County Free Online
Cast: Benz Antoine Kristian Ayre Gillian Barber Michael Buie Emmanuelle Chriqui. After a mysterious blackout, a son goes out to investigate and captures footage of actual aliens. When the aliens follow he and his brothers back to their home all hell breaks lose. Is Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County...
Star Wars Leak Seemingly Confirms Long-Awaited Live-Action Debut of Canon Villain
It can't be denied that the Star Wars universe features an outstanding collection of antagonists — from Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine but there's one legendary villain that has yet to make his live-action debut which is honestly quite baffling considering he's still part of the official canon. We're...
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation
Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
