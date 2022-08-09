ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Someone You Should Know: Sienna Weigel, national dance title holder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — From a small town to a big stage, a North Dakota native competed against thousands of dancers from across the country to bring a number of national titles home to Minot. In this week’s Someone You Should Know, Sienna Weigel takes us on her dancing...
Semi flipped near Carpio

KFYR-TV

Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out

Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
keyzradio.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Ward County

Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
