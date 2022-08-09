Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minotauros assistant coach leaving Minot, accepts position with NCAA Division I team
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Minotauros assistant coach Connor Mauro is leaving Minot, the team announced Thursday night. Mauro joined the team in May and accepted a position at an NCAA Division I program to be named, the announcement said. “I want to thank the entire Tauros organization, especially (Head...
kxnet.com
Someone You Should Know: Sienna Weigel, national dance title holder
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — From a small town to a big stage, a North Dakota native competed against thousands of dancers from across the country to bring a number of national titles home to Minot. In this week’s Someone You Should Know, Sienna Weigel takes us on her dancing...
kxnet.com
Semi flipped near Carpio
Plans announced to make Pre-K more accessible in …. National Farmers Market Week highlights local producers. Northwest Arts Center presents INT’L All Media Exhibit. Financial literacy manager offer tips on budgeting. Community Banking Conference in Bismarck. Minot PD just made a soft room for victims to feel …
Semi rolls over near Carpio
The truck was carrying asphalt, which is not considered a hazard.
KFYR-TV
Minot Public Schools looking at hefty tax increase for ‘23 amid district expansion
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Residents in the Minot Public School District are facing a property tax increase in the coming year, largely due to what voters decided at the ballot box in December. The school board approved its preliminary budget for 2023 which includes the mill increase that came with...
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
KFYR-TV
Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out
Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
Major discount retail chain opening new location soon in North Dakota, now hiring
A major discount retail chain will soon be opening a new store location in North Dakota. They are also hiring right now. Plato's Closet is a popular retail chain that buys and sells gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories.
keyzradio.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Ward County
Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
