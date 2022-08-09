Read full article on original website
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. The Knights finished 2021 11-2 overall, winning their first sectional title since 2014. They return nearly everybody from last year's team, including starting quarterback Lleyton Bailey, Bowling...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Snider Panthers
Coming off splitting a share of the SAC title in 2021, the Snider football team has big expectations entering 2022 behind an experienced group.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Northrop Bruins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Snider player and Assistant Coach Quentin Bowen is the new man in charge at Northrop. His first task is building a new identity for the Bruins. Northrop racked up only three victories last year and hasn't landed a winning season in over 15 years.
wfft.com
Wolf strikeouts 10, 'Caps fall 3-1
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- TinCaps starting pitcher Jackson Wolf struck out 10 batters across six innings, but Fort Wayne lost to the Lake County Captains, 3-1, on Friday night at Classic Park. Left fielder Albert Fabian came through for the TinCaps (17-23, 44-62) with a two-out, RBI single in the...
wfft.com
TinCaps drop third straight to Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps were defeated, 6-1, by the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Thursday night. Fort Wayne (17-22, 44-61) managed just five hits, the largest of which came from shortstop Jarryd Dale. Down 1-0 after two innings, Dale came up with two outs and the bases empty. The shortstop powered a ball over the right field wall for his 4th home run of the season. It was 1-1 headed to the bottom of the third.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: TinChattin' (8/12)
Justin Prince and Mike Maahs break down all things Fort Wayne TinCaps as they enter their nineteenth week of the season in this week's edition of TinChattin'.
wfft.com
'Caps give up early 3-0 lead, fall 5-4 in game two with Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) – The TinCaps lost, 5-4, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne nearly equalized in the top of the ninth inning, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the contest. With Anthony...
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne storm debris collection ends August 19
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne will be ending their storm debris collection service for residents impacted by the June 13 and July 5 storms by Friday, August 19, when all requests for debris removal will be completed. Beginning August 19, the Republic Services compost...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
Inside Indiana Business
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
wfft.com
Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
wfft.com
Isolated Thursday morning sprinkle, turning cooler Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A few clouds develop near daybreak Thursday and by the middle of the morning it turns mostly cloudy as a cold front passes through. A stray sprinkle is possible, but most locations remain dry. The clouds clear in the afternoon and highs reach into...
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
WANE-TV
Police: Woman shot while driving on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot as she drove down Illinois Road Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. along eastbound Illinois Road on the I-69 overpass. Police were called there on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman in a white Saturn SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
