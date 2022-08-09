EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps were defeated, 6-1, by the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Thursday night. Fort Wayne (17-22, 44-61) managed just five hits, the largest of which came from shortstop Jarryd Dale. Down 1-0 after two innings, Dale came up with two outs and the bases empty. The shortstop powered a ball over the right field wall for his 4th home run of the season. It was 1-1 headed to the bottom of the third.

EASTLAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO