SACRAMENTO, Calif., August 4, 2022 (Newswire.com) - The California Senate Appropriations Committee will vote on Aug. 11 whether to approve Assembly Bill 1837 (author Mia Bonta, co-author Nancy Skinner), a law that advocates say has the potential to convert almost all foreclosed residential homes in California into rental units. According to ATTOM data, there were 12,800 foreclosure starts across the state of California in the first half of 2022, up 219% from last year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO