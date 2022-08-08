In Second Congressional District Josh Brecheen on the campaign trail with Congressional Freedom Caucus member Matt Rosendale August 8 and 9

Read full article on original website
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Liz Cheney attacks Trump’s ‘poisonous lies’ in ad ahead of likely primary defeat
Congresswoman Liz Cheney is out with her closing argument of the 2022 primary season as she heads for a likely defeat in the coming week.The vice chair of the Jan 6 committee denounced the “poisonous lies” about the US’s elections systems that Donald Trump and his allies have spread since his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden and blamed them for “preying” on patriotic Americans.The release of the ad comes as Ms Cheney is almost certain to lose her primary election against Harriet Hageman on Tuesday.A poll released on Thursday by the University of Wyoming had Ms Cheney down almost...
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share.And billions left over to pay down federal deficits.All told, the Democrats' “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. But the package heading toward final passage in Congress and to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature will touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals.Not as robust as Biden's initial ideas to rebuild America's public...
Here's why the public owns Trump's presidential records
That former President Donald Trump apparently tried to hold documents from his presidency away from the National Archives is completely unprecedented. As to why the public owns presidential documents, it's a relatively recent development that has roots in Watergate.
Report that FBI sought nuclear documents sharpens Trump showdown with Justice Department
A report that FBI agents searched for classified documents related to nuclear weapons at Donald Trump's Florida resort could explain the urgency of the unprecedented operation at the home of an ex-President and takes his showdown with the Justice Department to a grave new level.
