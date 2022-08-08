In Second Congressional District Josh Brecheen on the campaign trail with Congressional Freedom Caucus member Matt Rosendale August 8 and 9

Congresswoman Liz Cheney is out with her closing argument of the 2022 primary season as she heads for a likely defeat in the coming week.The vice chair of the Jan 6 committee denounced the “poisonous lies” about the US’s elections systems that Donald Trump and his allies have spread since his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden and blamed them for “preying” on patriotic Americans.The release of the ad comes as Ms Cheney is almost certain to lose her primary election against Harriet Hageman on Tuesday.A poll released on Thursday by the University of Wyoming had Ms Cheney down almost...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO