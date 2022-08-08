ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

In Second Congressional District Josh Brecheen on the campaign trail with Congressional Freedom Caucus member Matt Rosendale August 8 and 9

By Staff Report, The City Sentinel
city-sentinel.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Durant, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Liz Cheney attacks Trump’s ‘poisonous lies’ in ad ahead of likely primary defeat

Congresswoman Liz Cheney is out with her closing argument of the 2022 primary season as she heads for a likely defeat in the coming week.The vice chair of the Jan 6 committee denounced the “poisonous lies” about the US’s elections systems that Donald Trump and his allies have spread since his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden and blamed them for “preying” on patriotic Americans.The release of the ad comes as Ms Cheney is almost certain to lose her primary election against Harriet Hageman on Tuesday.A poll released on Thursday by the University of Wyoming had Ms Cheney down almost...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share.And billions left over to pay down federal deficits.All told, the Democrats' “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. But the package heading toward final passage in Congress and to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature will touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals.Not as robust as Biden's initial ideas to rebuild America's public...
INCOME TAX
CNN

Here's why the public owns Trump's presidential records

That former President Donald Trump apparently tried to hold documents from his presidency away from the National Archives is completely unprecedented. As to why the public owns presidential documents, it's a relatively recent development that has roots in Watergate.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bridenstine
Person
James Dobson
Person
Josh Brecheen
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Tom Coburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy