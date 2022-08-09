Read full article on original website
Mobile SWAT use mental health training to deescalate standoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police successfully took a man into custody after they said he barricaded himself in his apartment armed with a gun. Officers credit the success to their mental health crisis training. The newly learned techniques came in handy when officers were called to the 200 block of Nake Lane Wednesday, Aug. […]
No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities. The incident happened around 7 p.m. The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. FOX10 News will have more information...
Mobile Police: Victim’s “friend” becomes worst nightmare
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble. This is 20-year-old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.
Two similar Mobile murders one day apart – one is a capital case, the other is not
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two murders. Two child victims. Two different sets of charges. The approach by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to killings that occurred a day apart in May has drawn attention to the discretion prosecutors exercise in determining whether or not to bring capital murder charges.
Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
Locals hope new Mobile Police precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway cuts down crime
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department’s 1st Precinct has a new home on Dauphin Island Parkway. The current 1st precinct on Virginia St. is closing down and moving into the new one. Police Chief Paul Prine said roughly 70 officers will work out of the new building...
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, Escambia Co. deputies investigate
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments off Truman Avenue. Officers were called to the complex Thursday, Aug. 11 around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He died from his injuries, according to the […]
Still unanswered questions surrounding mysterious death at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Questions about a mysterious death at an apartment complex in Mobile remain unanswered. A 54-year-old man from Bayou Bend Apartments died Tuesday. He was found unresponsive inside his unit. Mobile Police haven’t said how the man died, only that they responded to a call of a man down.
Former Prichard cop’s lawyer wants bail for his client, alleged victim held in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Prichard police officer accused of domestic violence asked a judge on Wednesday to reinstate bail and hold the alleged victim in contempt. Mobile Cunty District Judge George Zoghby, who heard testimony on Monday, said on Wednesday that he would consider both issues and rule at a later day.
Arrest made for Mobile school shooting threat on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: A 15-year-old is in big trouble after police say he threatened several schools in Mobile County. The school system says the social media threat was treated seriously and increased security this morning as a result at Baker and Murphy High Schools and undisclosed elementary schools.
As jury trials resume, Mobile’s top judge, prosecutor disagree over backlog
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As jury trials resume Monday after the traditional summer hiatus, tensions remain simmering between Mobile County’s top judge and its chief prosecutor. The dispute basically boils down to this: Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich thinks the judges were too cautious during the pandemic and haven’t worked hard enough to get back to normal.
MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
Man killed in Faure Drive shooting, gunman may have acted in self-defense, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury will determine if a gunman will face charges after a deadly shooting on Tuesday. It happened on Faure Drive at Seringy Drive off of Farnell Road in the Navco area. Neighbors said they heard a hail of gunfire around 3:30 p.m.
Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
Pregnant woman escapes Prichard house fire
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A fire broke out at a home in Prichard on Newsome Street off St. Stephens Road Thursday afternoon. Prichard fire crews are still working to put out the fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the neighborhood. There was a pregnant woman inside the home when...
Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
Two Mobile County deputies recovering after flashbang explodes during drug raid
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile County deputies are recovering after being injured during a raid Tuesday afternoon. Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran told FOX10 those deputies along with several other agencies were at a home on Hercules and Cedar Avenue to recover hundreds of fentanyl pills when the incident happened.
