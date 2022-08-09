Read full article on original website
WDSU
DJ Jubilee now inspiring students in the classroom
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man known for being a pioneer of bounce music is inspiring students in the classroom. DJ Jubilee, whose real name is Jerome Temple, is now molding minds in the classroom. He teaches a special education class at West Jefferson High School. He says he's been in the classroom for 29 years and loves teaching.
houmatimes.com
Jeaux on the Geaux Cafe Brews in Gray
When it comes to creating an atmosphere perfect for grabbing a coffee and a bite to eat, Downtown Jeaux owner Tommy Guarisco knows what it takes. Guarisco has captured the opportunity to expand Jeaux to a perfect location directly off of highway 90 in Gray. Not only does Guarisco have...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Regional Arts Council announces grant for local art programs
The Bayou Region Arts Council is excited to announce it is accepting applications for the Terrebonne Parish Arts Funding Program. The grant is available to non-profit organizations to support arts and culture programs. Those who participate in the following programs are eligible for the grant: dance, design, folklife, literature, media, music, theater, and visual arts and crafts. The grant activity period will take place until December 31, the deadline to register for the grant is August 31.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances delivered 1,800 school supply bags
Non-profit organization Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances is helping children in Terrebonne Parish head back to school with the supplies needed to have a successful school year. Last week, TMA loaded up vehicles to deliver school supplies to 11 local schools and delivered 1,800 packed and ready to go school supply bags.
houmatimes.com
CPRA Completes the Bayou Decade Ridge & Marsh Creation Project
The Bayou Decade Ridge and Marsh Creation Project was recently completed by the Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (CPRA) and Restore or Retreat (RoR), along with other coastal community stakeholders, support the completion of this important project. RoR Executive Director Joseph Orgeron said, “Continued pressure from subsidence and sea...
houmatimes.com
Community meeting aims to recognize and overcome opioid dependence
A community gathering in Houma seeks to help the community tackle opioid dependency by bringing together care providers, survivors and more than two dozen area providers of recovery resources. Overcoming Opioid Dependence, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, at the Terrebonne General Health System Medical Atrium, 8120 W. Main St. in Houma.
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NOLA.com
Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field
The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Festival and Parade Scheduled for October 15
A festival and parade highlighting local tradition, culture and history mark the pinnacle of Terrebonne Parish’s year-long bicentennial celebration. The Terrebonne Bicentennial Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., throughout the streets of Downtown Houma. The festival will include various elements highlighting “the Good Earth,” including music on two stages, storytelling by members of Finding Our Roots African American Museum, and Houma United Nation’s drum performance. In addition, the Cultural Tent Area will showcase live demonstrations of wood carving, and basket weaving, as well as display historical collections and information about the parish’s history.
houmatimes.com
New workforce development program to help young adults find employment
A new workforce development program is providing an opportunity for young adults between ages 16-24 who dropped out of high school to find a career and make money during the process. Founded by Shelby Hypolite, THREE-E (Educate, Employer, Employ) is a program geared towards young adults, helping participants gain access to free guidance and support that leads to a successful career path.
houmatimes.com
Debra Aucoin Benoit
Debra Aucoin Benoit, 71, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on August 5, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Debra’s honor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00am at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, Louisiana with Mass beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
Congratulations to VCHS Alumni Dominic Archila for signing letter of intent with Panola College!
On August 11, Vandebilt Catholic High School announced that Dominic Archila 2022, VCHS alumni, signed a letter of intent with Panola College in Carthage, Texas to play baseball on the collegiate level. Family, friends, and VCHS coaches gathered for the signing and celebration. “We are so proud of Dominic and wish him the best in this next chapter!,” reads a statement from the school.
houmatimes.com
LPSO in search of runaway teen
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Somer Strickland of North Main Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence. When the grandmother returned at around 6 p.m., Strickland was not at the residence, and a suitcase was also missing. Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away. It is believed that she may be headed to Mobile or already there.
houmatimes.com
Rene’ Lloyd Barras
CPL Rene’ Lloyd Barras USMC , 74, a native of Baltimore, Maryland and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Barras; sisters, Jan Blanchard and Janel (Ronnie) Ryan; children,...
houmatimes.com
Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice
Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections. Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed...
houmatimes.com
Here’s Where to Go in Lafourche to Get Out & Get Moving
When it comes to sports and recreation, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou offers top-notch venues and parks. Lafourche Parish facilities have a range of premier venues, including a Division I NCAA program at Nicholls State University. Whether you’re an athlete looking to compete or wanting recreation options to walk with your family, Lafourche has it all.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Deputies and Detectives honored with Lifesaving Awards
Sheriff Craig Webre honored a number of deputies and detectives with a Lifesaving Award for their use of Narcan, a tool used by LPSO to save lives. According to LPSO, Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness. The following LPSO...
houmatimes.com
Today, August 12, is the LAST Day for Terrebonne Rec Football, Cheer, and Volleyball Registration
Today, Friday, August 12 at 4:00 p.m. is the last opportunity to register for Terrebonne Parish Recreation 2022 football, cheer, and volleyball. Late registrations will not be accepted, so register today before 4:00 p.m. Below is the available teams:. Mascot Cheer (5-6) Pee-Wee League Football & Cheer (7-8) JV Football...
houmatimes.com
K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D.
K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D., 88, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM. Born December 11, 1933 he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 8:30 AM until service time at The Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
L'Observateur
Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren
RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
