wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. The Knights finished 2021 11-2 overall, winning their first sectional title since 2014. They return nearly everybody from last year's team, including starting quarterback Lleyton Bailey, Bowling...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bellmont Braves
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years. The Braves have gone just 1-17 in Hall's first two seasons, which included snapping a 26 game losing streak in 2021. A...
wfft.com
Wolf strikeouts 10, 'Caps fall 3-1
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- TinCaps starting pitcher Jackson Wolf struck out 10 batters across six innings, but Fort Wayne lost to the Lake County Captains, 3-1, on Friday night at Classic Park. Left fielder Albert Fabian came through for the TinCaps (17-23, 44-62) with a two-out, RBI single in the...
wfft.com
TinCaps drop third straight to Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps were defeated, 6-1, by the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Thursday night. Fort Wayne (17-22, 44-61) managed just five hits, the largest of which came from shortstop Jarryd Dale. Down 1-0 after two innings, Dale came up with two outs and the bases empty. The shortstop powered a ball over the right field wall for his 4th home run of the season. It was 1-1 headed to the bottom of the third.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Northrop Bruins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Snider player and Assistant Coach Quentin Bowen is the new man in charge at Northrop. His first task is building a new identity for the Bruins. Northrop racked up only three victories last year and hasn't landed a winning season in over 15 years.
wfft.com
'Caps give up early 3-0 lead, fall 5-4 in game two with Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) – The TinCaps lost, 5-4, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne nearly equalized in the top of the ninth inning, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the contest. With Anthony...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: TinChattin' (8/12)
Justin Prince and Mike Maahs break down all things Fort Wayne TinCaps as they enter their nineteenth week of the season in this week's edition of TinChattin'.
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne storm debris collection ends August 19
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne will be ending their storm debris collection service for residents impacted by the June 13 and July 5 storms by Friday, August 19, when all requests for debris removal will be completed. Beginning August 19, the Republic Services compost...
wfft.com
NACS celebrates first day of school alongside new superintendent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The buses are rolling, as more than just students celebrate the first day of Northwest Allen County Schools. "I’ve had the best day of anyone," Superintendent Wayne Barker said. "Pick out the happiest kindergartener who just got on a bus, and I’m going to rival them for the joy level that I’ve got right now. It’s been a great day."
wfft.com
Isolated Thursday morning sprinkle, turning cooler Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A few clouds develop near daybreak Thursday and by the middle of the morning it turns mostly cloudy as a cold front passes through. A stray sprinkle is possible, but most locations remain dry. The clouds clear in the afternoon and highs reach into...
wfft.com
What's next for initiative aimed at bringing passenger rail service back to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Vanessa Givands sees all walks of life ride her bus every day. “People going to work, people shopping, people going to the doctor, everything," Givands said. One of those people is Richard Coleman, who relies on Citilink every day to get to his job at...
wfft.com
Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
wfft.com
FWCS kicks off first day of school, still working to hire more bus drivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A Haley Elementary School announcer boomed “good morning Haley Elementary and welcome to your first day of school” through the overhead speakers early Wednesday morning. Class is officially in session. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel visited a kindergarten classroom...
wfft.com
U.S. 6 between Maple Street and C.R. 28 to close on August 15
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 6 in Butler for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last for a week.
wfft.com
One injured after shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the 800 block of Ventura Lane. They say a man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument led to the shooting. The shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Illinois Road near I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Illinois Road near the I-69 interchange. Police say they responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. at that location. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took her to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
wfft.com
Help, Not Handcuffs focuses on education during push against proposed jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - "Congrats on your first week of school" and "No new jail." These two messages may seem unrelated, but the Help, Not Handcuffs Coalition wants parents to be aware of the real-world effects a new jail across from Southeast Fort Wayne schools could have on the community.
wfft.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured on US 33 near Cook Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Allen County Sheriffs are investigating a potential crash between a motorcycle and a semi truck. Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. 33 near Cook Road. Officials say a semi turning onto U.S. 33 may have collided with the motorcyclist...
wfft.com
TSA looking for future Fort Wayne International Airport employees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne International Airport is looking for new workers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) invited job-seekers to the WorkOne building to discuss potential hires. Spokesperson Jessica Mayle says the Fort Wayne International Airport isn’t struggling with staffing right now, but the agency wants to...
wfft.com
Help, Not Handcuffs Coalition campaigns 'No New Jail, Especially Southeast'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple religious leaders, neighborhood presidents, an educator and a social worker from Southeast Fort Wayne spoke out Wednesday against the plan to build a new jail on Paulding Road. More than 60 people joined the afternoon rally outside Citizens Square. The message they hope to...
