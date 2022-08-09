Read full article on original website
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bellmont Braves
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years. The Braves have gone just 1-17 in Hall's first two seasons, which included snapping a 26 game losing streak in 2021. A...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: TinChattin' (8/12)
Justin Prince and Mike Maahs break down all things Fort Wayne TinCaps as they enter their nineteenth week of the season in this week's edition of TinChattin'.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. The Knights finished 2021 11-2 overall, winning their first sectional title since 2014. They return nearly everybody from last year's team, including starting quarterback Lleyton Bailey, Bowling...
fortwaynesnbc.com
A bit of rain for the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -Overall it’s going to be a very nice weekend. Lots of sunshine during the day Saturday will lead to clouds increasing late in the day. There will likely be some rain late Saturday night into the first part of Sunday before skies clear again Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little below normal for the upcoming weekend. Highs will generally be in your 80 with the low temperature at night around 60.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne storm debris collection ends August 19
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne will be ending their storm debris collection service for residents impacted by the June 13 and July 5 storms by Friday, August 19, when all requests for debris removal will be completed. Beginning August 19, the Republic Services compost...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Snider Panthers
Coming off splitting a share of the SAC title in 2021, the Snider football team has big expectations entering 2022 behind an experienced group.
Inside Indiana Business
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
wfft.com
TinCaps drop third straight to Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps were defeated, 6-1, by the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Thursday night. Fort Wayne (17-22, 44-61) managed just five hits, the largest of which came from shortstop Jarryd Dale. Down 1-0 after two innings, Dale came up with two outs and the bases empty. The shortstop powered a ball over the right field wall for his 4th home run of the season. It was 1-1 headed to the bottom of the third.
wfft.com
Wolf strikeouts 10, 'Caps fall 3-1
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- TinCaps starting pitcher Jackson Wolf struck out 10 batters across six innings, but Fort Wayne lost to the Lake County Captains, 3-1, on Friday night at Classic Park. Left fielder Albert Fabian came through for the TinCaps (17-23, 44-62) with a two-out, RBI single in the...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Northrop Bruins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Snider player and Assistant Coach Quentin Bowen is the new man in charge at Northrop. His first task is building a new identity for the Bruins. Northrop racked up only three victories last year and hasn't landed a winning season in over 15 years.
Inside Indiana Business
Could rebirth of the Scout SUV happen in Indiana?
Is it possible the announced reincarnation of the Scout brand sport utility vehicle will occur in Fort Wayne, where the original rugged vehicle was born in 1961 at the International Harvester plant? Automotive publication The Drive is reporting Scott Koegh, the incoming chief executive officer of Volkswagen’s Scout brand, visited the city last weekend during an International Harvester owners’ event.
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Getting ready for 19th Annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction & Golf Outing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s almost time for the 19th Annual Brad Miller Gala Auction and Golf Outing. The former East Noble and NBA player has been heavily involved in raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “He loves the mission being a former little brother himself,”...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
wfft.com
One injured after shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the 800 block of Ventura Lane. They say a man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument led to the shooting. The shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Inside Indiana Business
Fort Wayne restaurant listed among best for a date
Online dining reservation website OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Indiana restaurant is included. The list was generated from over 13.6 million verified diner reviews. OpenTable curated the list in partnership with dating app Bumble. The reviews were collected...
wfft.com
What's next for initiative aimed at bringing passenger rail service back to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Vanessa Givands sees all walks of life ride her bus every day. “People going to work, people shopping, people going to the doctor, everything," Givands said. One of those people is Richard Coleman, who relies on Citilink every day to get to his job at...
