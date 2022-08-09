FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -Overall it’s going to be a very nice weekend. Lots of sunshine during the day Saturday will lead to clouds increasing late in the day. There will likely be some rain late Saturday night into the first part of Sunday before skies clear again Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little below normal for the upcoming weekend. Highs will generally be in your 80 with the low temperature at night around 60.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO