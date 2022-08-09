Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation into Alec Baldwin shooting on "Rust" set moves forward as FBI completes forensic report
It has been nearly 10 months since actor Alec Baldwin's prop gun was discharged on a New Mexico film set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Now, the FBI has completed its forensics investigation, and handed the case over to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. On...
The remains of two sailors missing since Pearl Harbor attack are finally identified
The remains of two sailors missing in action since the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, a federal agency said. Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Claude Ralph Garcia died at age 25 while serving as a ship fitter aboard the USS West Virginia when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. naval base near Honolulu. Petty Ofc. 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, died at age 27, on the same battleship.
Northern California authorities urge witnesses to come forward as they continue search for missing 16-year-old girl
Police in Northern California have released a new image of missing teen Kiely Rodni, but said their search has hit a roadblock. The 16-year-old was last seen early Saturday morning at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Placer County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Alford said Wednesday that authorities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OSHA opens second Amazon probe following two more worker deaths in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a fatality during the company's annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died within the...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Polio detected in New York City's wastewater, suggesting virus is circulating: "Alarming, but not surprising"
The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City's wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County, north of the city, health officials announced Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city's wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rare "rainbow cloud" spotted over Virginia. What causes this weather phenomenon?
A stunning weather phenomenon was spotted over parts of Virginia this week – a so-called "rainbow cloud," which looks like a bright prism of color behind soft clouds. Several people in Hamilton, Virginia, sent in photos of phenomenon to WUSA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. While many were...
CBS News
Woman accused of stealing $50,000 in jewelry, cash from Fort Lauderdale man arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a Fort Lauderdale man's apartment has been arrested. North Carolina resident Cloe Reynicke, 23, was taken into custody in Nevada by the Henderson Police Department for driving with a suspended license. At the time of the arrest, police ran a check and saw she was wanted on a warrant out of Fort Lauderdale.
State Police: 1 dead, several injured in bus crash on N.J. Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Authorities say one person was killed and several others were injured in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night.The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge, CBS2's Alecia Reid reported.A Megabus flipped over on its side, after breaching the guardrail. In addition to the fatality, five other people, including the bus driver, were hurt, New Jersey State Police said.Police said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was also involved in the crash. The double-decker bus blocked the service road to the rest stop. Attendants from a nearby Sunoco gas station said it was a chaotic scene."Helicopter come and ambulance and they take ... I see bloody," one worker said, touching his head.Megabus said the bus in Tuesday's crash departed New York City and was en route to Philadelphia.It was the second Megabus crash this year. Back in May, 27 passengers were injured when a double-decker heading from New York City to Washington D.C. rolled over on the I-95 in Maryland. Fifteen of those passengers had to be hospitalized.
Juvenile charged in murder of mother and her 2 young sons in New Hampshire
A juvenile has been arrested and charged in the murders of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and her 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home in Northfield on August 3, CBS Boston reported. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.
Aaron Crawford helped Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding. The teen's mysterious death was just added to the flood death count.
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron "Mick" Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Groundhog gets caught stealing on security camera
A Delaware gardener named Jeff Premar noticed someone was stealing his vegetables. So, he set up a security camera – and realized the culprit was a groundhog. "He would get right up into the camera and chomp on the veggies in your face like, 'Yeah I’m eating your veggies, what are you gonna do about it, Gardener Jeff?'" Premar told CBS News. Eventually, have gave up and built the groundhog, whom he named Chunk, a mini table to dine at.
Car port collapses in N.J., trapping vehicles inside
ORANGE, N.J. -- A car port collapsed over the weekend in Orange, New Jersey, trapping several vehicles and leaving some drivers stranded. The parking area caved in Sunday morning on Scotland Road. One woman told CBS2 she had to get a ride to work, because her truck was trapped under the debris. "I came out at 9-o-clock to go to work, and I see the fire department, police department, all my neighbors are out here, and I'm like, what's going on?" Annette Williams said. "My car is underneath. Two trucks -- my husband's truck and my truck is underneath there."No one was hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
Karen Stitt was abducted from a California bus stop and stabbed to death in 1982. DNA has led to her suspected killer in Hawaii.
A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale when she...
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
CBS News
Florida man bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming
MIAMI - An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in a lake near Tampa. It happened last Thursday at Lake Thonotosassa which is in Hillsborough County. Fire rescue took the 34-year-old man to the hospital, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which dispatched a contracted trapper to the lake and is continuing to investigate the incident.
California searching for new ways to pump up water supply as drought worsens
As a result of the ever-worsening drough, water districts to craft new ways to pump up their water supplies.Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California is set to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040 prompting him to present a new plan and funding to stop the runoff through several solutions such as recycling more wastewater — something that the Las Virgenes Municpal Water District has already invested in. "The water we are beginning with at this process is already highly treated recycled water," said spokesperson Riki Clark. "This pure water that we're getting from this process is some of the...
CBS News
526K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0