WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Authorities say one person was killed and several others were injured in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night.The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge, CBS2's Alecia Reid reported.A Megabus flipped over on its side, after breaching the guardrail. In addition to the fatality, five other people, including the bus driver, were hurt, New Jersey State Police said.Police said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was also involved in the crash. The double-decker bus blocked the service road to the rest stop. Attendants from a nearby Sunoco gas station said it was a chaotic scene."Helicopter come and ambulance and they take ... I see bloody," one worker said, touching his head.Megabus said the bus in Tuesday's crash departed New York City and was en route to Philadelphia.It was the second Megabus crash this year. Back in May, 27 passengers were injured when a double-decker heading from New York City to Washington D.C. rolled over on the I-95 in Maryland. Fifteen of those passengers had to be hospitalized.

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO