How high did Macomb junior tennis player Harrison Kennedy rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 30?

Pleasant Hill pitcher leads Tri-County to another World Series win
There aren't many bigger rivalries in high school softball, at least for right now, than Brown County and Pleasant Hill. And when you mix elements of those two powerhouses, the combination has been unbeatable - at least so far. Monday night, Brown County ace Taryn Moorman pitched... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
District reports Bartonville School District 66 suspended or expelled students four times in a single school year
There were no new teachers in Metamora who signed the pledge in July, according to an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project. The pledge was signed by two teachers the month before. It now has two pledges from Metamora teachers by July. They are one of the thousands of US teachers...
spotonillinois.com
McDonough County Board Law & Legal Committee met Aug 1
McDonough County Board Law & Legal Committee met Aug 1

Here is the agenda provided by the board:Call to Order Old Business: * Review and Approve Minutes of July 11, 2022 New Business: * Waste Management -Mr. Dave Schaab * Tri-County R&WM Monthly Report * Veterans Assistance
spotonillinois.com
Jacksonville hoping to have new contract for trash hauling by September
Jacksonville officials are hoping to have a new trash-collection contract by next month.
Meredosia board moving ahead with property sale
A property at 128 N. Marion St. and eight wooded lots behind Meredosia-Chambersburg High School will be offered. The wooded lots will be sold as one, according to board member Ernie Gregory.
