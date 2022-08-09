Read full article on original website
opb.org
Growing Oregon: When property owners fought back — and almost won
This summer, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
ijpr.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts of Mexico in search of better paying jobs. For the last few years, Jesus found work seasonally on marijuana farms. (He chose not to share his last name because of his immigration status).
Oregon’s emergency rental assistance program closes Friday
Tenants with existing applications or those in need of re-certification will be processed as funds remain. Those tenants are encouraged to submit their materials right away.
Post Register
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
opb.org
Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats
Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
opb.org
Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change
Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
Embattled director of Oregon’s public defense system survives move to oust him
The embattled director of the agency that administers Oregon’s public defense system held onto his position Wednesday after an extraordinary public meeting where he was accused of engaging in an escalating pattern of unprofessional conduct that jeopardizes the agency’s credibility. A commission that has authority over the executive...
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
KDRV
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
Readers respond: Choose Kotek to protect Oregon’s abortion laws
Oregon has the most protective abortion policies in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute. This gives me pride in my state and hope for the future in Oregon. As a 17-year-old student, I’ve begun eliminating colleges in states that will not protect my bodily autonomy. However, it is clear that abortion rights are not guaranteed anywhere. As gubernatorial races are taking place across the country, it is more important than ever to elect pro-choice candidates who will continue to expand and protect reproductive rights.
klcc.org
State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
WWEEK
Oregon Details How It Would Spend $40 Million on Abandoned and Derelict Boats
The Oregon Department of State Lands explained this week how it would spend a hoped-for $40 million in general fund appropriations to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the state’s navigable waterways over the next three years. Currently, DSL, which is in charge of state-owned river bottoms and banks,...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack
There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.
klcc.org
Dealing with edible invaders: Oregon triples the bag limit for European green crabs
New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate these invasive crustaceans- which are known to compete with native crabs for food.
Oregon Approved to Issue an Additional $46 Million in Pandemic EBT Food Assistance to 80,000 Young Children
(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) received approval from the federal government to provide additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 2021 and May 2022. These additional food benefits will provide approximately $46 million in additional...
ijpr.org
Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
Post Register
Monster Fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon record
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game says Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain, Utah traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
