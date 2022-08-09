49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has noticed that WR Brandon Aiyuk is doing what he needs to in order to improve ahead of the upcoming season. “He’s developing in all the stuff he needed to do to get better,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “He comes off the ball every play, he runs full speed every play, he’s not slow-playing stuff anymore. He’s not sitting there and fighting with guys with his hands. He’s doing it with his feet, with his hips, creating edges by running, breaking down. If you want to get open in this league, you have to be so violent in how you run and put your knees into the ground and everything. And that’s hard on guys a lot. They do that like three days in a row, and sometimes they have to take a week off. That’s why it’s so crucial how these guys prepare. And it’s hard when we’re not around him, but B.A., he did it all when he was away from us, he did it all throughout OTAs and his body can handle everything he’s doing and that’s why he is getting better right now.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO