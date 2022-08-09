Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision
The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
Yardbarker
Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group
Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
NFL・
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has noticed that WR Brandon Aiyuk is doing what he needs to in order to improve ahead of the upcoming season. “He’s developing in all the stuff he needed to do to get better,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “He comes off the ball every play, he runs full speed every play, he’s not slow-playing stuff anymore. He’s not sitting there and fighting with guys with his hands. He’s doing it with his feet, with his hips, creating edges by running, breaking down. If you want to get open in this league, you have to be so violent in how you run and put your knees into the ground and everything. And that’s hard on guys a lot. They do that like three days in a row, and sometimes they have to take a week off. That’s why it’s so crucial how these guys prepare. And it’s hard when we’re not around him, but B.A., he did it all when he was away from us, he did it all throughout OTAs and his body can handle everything he’s doing and that’s why he is getting better right now.”
Former Packers Wide Receiver Greg Jennings Lands New Job
Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings is dipping his toes into the sports media world. The two-time Pro Bowler has joined The 33rd Team as an NFL analyst. "HE PUT THE TEAM ON HIS BACK Welcome to the squad, @GregJennings!" the media group announced on Twitter. With this...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Cowboys VIDEO: Zeke Blasted; Six Fights with Broncos in Practice
DENVER - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had a "fight'' plan. Surely, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett had the exact same plan. And right before Thursday's joint practice between the two clubs here in Denver, McCarthy put the plan into words. "That’s not toughness,'' McCarthy said about "extracurricular'' foolishness. "If...
Lewis Hamilton news: Who else owns the Denver Broncos?
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton recently joined the Walton-Penner group as a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Lewis Hamilton’s wide array of interests outside of Formula 1, where he is a seven-time world champion and holds a record 103 career race victories, continues to grow, as he recently joined the Walton-Penner group to become a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
dkpittsburghsports.com
What's in store at QB after Penn State lands 2023 recruit Smolik?
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Penn State had to do some scrambling with its quarterback recruiting over the past month, but it still wound up in pretty good shape. The Nittany Lions already were in really good shape for the next few years with their QB room, and now they've got the one piece they were missing -- a signal caller for the class of 2023.
NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in a rematch of Super Bowl XL in their opening preseason game. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Seahawks-Steelers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Seattle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seahawks looking to capitalize on first preseason game on the road
The Seattle Seahawks head to Pittsburgh this weekend to face off against the Steelers to open their preseason. With a new-look offense and defense, coach Pete Carroll and the rest of the staff have a lot to sort out before the first game of the regular season. “It’s the first...
Comments / 0