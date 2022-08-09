ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision

The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
DALLAS, TX
Football
The Spun

Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts

It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has noticed that WR Brandon Aiyuk is doing what he needs to in order to improve ahead of the upcoming season. “He’s developing in all the stuff he needed to do to get better,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “He comes off the ball every play, he runs full speed every play, he’s not slow-playing stuff anymore. He’s not sitting there and fighting with guys with his hands. He’s doing it with his feet, with his hips, creating edges by running, breaking down. If you want to get open in this league, you have to be so violent in how you run and put your knees into the ground and everything. And that’s hard on guys a lot. They do that like three days in a row, and sometimes they have to take a week off. That’s why it’s so crucial how these guys prepare. And it’s hard when we’re not around him, but B.A., he did it all when he was away from us, he did it all throughout OTAs and his body can handle everything he’s doing and that’s why he is getting better right now.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
Antonio Brown
Yardbarker

Cowboys VIDEO: Zeke Blasted; Six Fights with Broncos in Practice

DENVER - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had a "fight'' plan. Surely, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett had the exact same plan. And right before Thursday's joint practice between the two clubs here in Denver, McCarthy put the plan into words. "That’s not toughness,'' McCarthy said about "extracurricular'' foolishness. "If...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Lewis Hamilton news: Who else owns the Denver Broncos?

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton recently joined the Walton-Penner group as a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Lewis Hamilton’s wide array of interests outside of Formula 1, where he is a seven-time world champion and holds a record 103 career race victories, continues to grow, as he recently joined the Walton-Penner group to become a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
dkpittsburghsports.com

What's in store at QB after Penn State lands 2023 recruit Smolik?

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Penn State had to do some scrambling with its quarterback recruiting over the past month, but it still wound up in pretty good shape. The Nittany Lions already were in really good shape for the next few years with their QB room, and now they've got the one piece they were missing -- a signal caller for the class of 2023.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#Joey Porter#Childhood Memory#American Football

