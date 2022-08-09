ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Standing tall against bullying for the upcoming school year

Dauphin County, PA — One in five students was bullied in 2019, according to research from the National Center for Educational Statistics. School officials fear that number’s grown. “Seems to be ramping up because of the lack of socialization and the lack of learning appropriate social skills,” PA...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Back to school giveaways in your community

As back to school season approaches, same organizations within your community are helping out with school supply giveaway's. Please stay within your community or call ahead as the events may check eligibility. CBS 21 News complied a list of times and dates of those events below. Cumberland County:. Project SHARE...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Two Cumberland customers attempt to assault Chipotle employees

Cumberland County — Camp Hill Police were dispatched to a dispute over an incorrect food order at a Chipotle on Trindle Road. On August 6, two customers, one 47-year-old female and one 24-year-old female, had arrived at the restaurant. It was then reported that they came back to the store after receiving the wrong order.
CAMP HILL, PA
local21news.com

Police incident resolved peacefully in Harrisburg, officials say

Dauphin County, PA — Police in Harrisburg responded Thursday afternoon to a fugitive barricaded inside an apartment on the 800 block of Green Street. According to authorities, police peacefully took 28-year-old Rahfeek Scott into custody. Officials say Scott was wanted on multiple felonies dating back to 2020. The situation...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cincinnati gunman found to have deep ties in Pennsylvania

The recent Cincinnati gunman, revealed to be Ricky Schiffer, has been discovered to have connections to Pennsylvania. Schiffer was reported to have attended and graduated high school in central Pennsylvania in 1998. That same year, he enlisted in the Navy and would then go on to serve on the USS...
CINCINNATI, OH
local21news.com

Chambersburg Police say Facebook serial killer post is false

Franklin County — Chambersburg Police Department confirmed on social media that the serial killer information posted on a local Facebook page was false. The message, now deleted, read about an alleged serial killer and abductor in the Chambersburg area who drove a truck with LED lights and was the cause of multiple disappearances.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man sentenced for making false statements when purchasing 18 guns

PA (WOLF) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to five years probation for making false statements when purchasing multiple firearms in three Pennsylvania counties. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Eseyuiel Caraballo previously admitted to making false statements when he purchased or attempted to purchase 18 firearms at various stores in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Schuylkill Counties between March 2017 and August 2018.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Three charged, including local football coach, in odometer tampering scheme

Dauphin County, PA — Authorities say three people, including the coach of Harrisburg High School's Football team have been charged in connection with odometer tampering. Police say Earnest Fry, Keith Fry and Calvin Everett, who is Harrisburg High's Football coach, were involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Opening doors for Spanish speaking entrepreneurs

York, PA — Opening business opportunities to all. Classes are starting with an aim to help new entrepreneurs find their way. “This is our way to reach into the community and be able to give this resource to them,” said Sully Pinos, Executive Director of the Bloom Business Empowerment Center.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Bus Fuel Costs Falling on Taxpayers?

Gas prices are impacting all of us. Rolling into a new school year, it’s anticipated transportation is going to cost more this year. So, are taxpayers on the hook to pay the extra cost of transportation?. Vice President of Rohrer Bus, David Schrantz, said a typical school bus holds...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man arrested for stealing only Axe Body Spray

Lancaster County — Manheim Township Police were called to a Weis Markets on the block of Millersville Pike for an attempted robbery that had taken place. On July 21, Anthony Cancel was spotted on Weis surveillance cameras walking down their hygiene aisle. Cancel, a former employee of theirs, then...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

12-year-old charged with Middletown apartment fire that displaced 20

A 12-year-old boy has been found responsible for the recent apartment fires on Genesis Court in Middletown. After further investigation by Middletown Borough Police, they revealed the fire to have been "incendiary in nature caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands." The juvenile suspect is...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Mosquito's testing positive for West Nile Virus in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirms there were West Nile Virus positive mosquitos in Cumberland County's collection in the last week for three of their municipalities. As a response, the county will have an Adult Mosquito Control Spray August 11, according to a press release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

