wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
wymt.com
One entrepreneur’s mission for Magoffin County
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Justin Darnell has a dream to help his Salyersville community grow. On a mission to do that, he has created several businesses, aiming to support his friends and circulate funds through the area. “I’ve always said, ‘shop local’ and people really are. Like they’re putting their...
wymt.com
Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary
DINGESS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Superintendent Johnny Branch said mold had been discovered in five classrooms at the school, citing dampness and a leaking roof as the cause. He said a commercial...
wymt.com
Mountain Heritage Festival canceled
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A post on the Mountain Heritage Festival Facebook Page on Friday announced the cancelation of the festival. Because of the recent flooding in the area, planners with the festival said it is not possible to move forward. “We are heartbroken, but we must share that...
wymt.com
UK volleyball team helping flood vicitms in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, people continue to show their support to the hard-hit area. The UK Volleyball Team is the latest string added to a state-wide web of groups coming to the flood disaster area to offer their support. Friday, the team took a trip down to Breathitt County to help out.
wymt.com
Marshall University men’s basketball volunteers at flood relief distribution center
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team volunteered at the flood relief distribution center at the old JC Penny’s in Hazard on Thursday. Members of the team came from West Virginia to do what they could to support Eastern Kentuckians. Starting guard Taevion Kinsey said it was their duty to give back to the community, even if the flood happened in a different state.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan Independent School Board adds positions
The Harlan Independent School Board discussed multiple topics during a recent meeting, including adding a School Resource Officer (SRO) to the school’s staff as required by House Bill 63. According to Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton, Harlan Independent will only be required to hire one SRO due to...
wymt.com
Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup. Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun...
wymt.com
Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
wymt.com
2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers for the 2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced it has been canceled. The announcement was made in a Facebook post. Organizers said the festival committee, volunteers, and vendors are heartbroken due to the destruction caused by the historic flooding our region saw on July 28th.
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Pineville Mountain Lions
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a second round exit last year, the Mountain Lions hope to be the king of the hill in 2022. “We’re very senior heavy,” said Pineville head coach Allen Harris. “I think we got 15 seniors this year. We got a lot of leadership on the team this year and quite a bit of experience and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on Friday nights.”
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were updated yesterday, and the tragic loss of human life now stands at 39. Two weeks after the flooding and it is still hard to comprehend the overall amount of total damage and loss.
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
wymt.com
Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Breathitt County women remain missing nearly two weeks since flooding devastated eastern Kentucky. “I just pray that we can locate her and the family and our family can have some closure and at least know where she is,” Anthony Mullins said. The family...
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander
Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: High school football coach, team receive surprise donations
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — As communities in eastern Kentucky work to clean up and get back to normal, there are so many stories of support and determination from area residents. One of those stories is that of Breathitt County Football assistant coach, Casey Allen. Allen said his wife woke...
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
wymt.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which destroyed communities and took dozens of lives last week. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday...
wymt.com
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Buckhorn School gave an update on the 2022-2023 school year plan on Wednesday. The school was damaged during historic flooding on July 28. According to school officials, an architectural firm will visit on Wednesday or Thursday to evaluate the school’s structure. Engineers will...
wymt.com
Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated several items left behind in the former hotel. “We just bought about a hotel in Somerset that...
