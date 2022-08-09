ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One entrepreneur’s mission for Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Justin Darnell has a dream to help his Salyersville community grow. On a mission to do that, he has created several businesses, aiming to support his friends and circulate funds through the area. “I’ve always said, ‘shop local’ and people really are. Like they’re putting their...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary

DINGESS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Superintendent Johnny Branch said mold had been discovered in five classrooms at the school, citing dampness and a leaking roof as the cause. He said a commercial...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Mountain Heritage Festival canceled

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A post on the Mountain Heritage Festival Facebook Page on Friday announced the cancelation of the festival. Because of the recent flooding in the area, planners with the festival said it is not possible to move forward. “We are heartbroken, but we must share that...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Letcher County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
County
Letcher County, KY
wymt.com

UK volleyball team helping flood vicitms in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, people continue to show their support to the hard-hit area. The UK Volleyball Team is the latest string added to a state-wide web of groups coming to the flood disaster area to offer their support. Friday, the team took a trip down to Breathitt County to help out.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Marshall University men’s basketball volunteers at flood relief distribution center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team volunteered at the flood relief distribution center at the old JC Penny’s in Hazard on Thursday. Members of the team came from West Virginia to do what they could to support Eastern Kentuckians. Starting guard Taevion Kinsey said it was their duty to give back to the community, even if the flood happened in a different state.
HUNTINGTON, WV
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan Independent School Board adds positions

The Harlan Independent School Board discussed multiple topics during a recent meeting, including adding a School Resource Officer (SRO) to the school’s staff as required by House Bill 63. According to Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton, Harlan Independent will only be required to hire one SRO due to...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers for the 2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced it has been canceled. The announcement was made in a Facebook post. Organizers said the festival committee, volunteers, and vendors are heartbroken due to the destruction caused by the historic flooding our region saw on July 28th.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Pineville Mountain Lions

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a second round exit last year, the Mountain Lions hope to be the king of the hill in 2022. “We’re very senior heavy,” said Pineville head coach Allen Harris. “I think we got 15 seniors this year. We got a lot of leadership on the team this year and quite a bit of experience and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on Friday nights.”
PINEVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood

HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were updated yesterday, and the tragic loss of human life now stands at 39. Two weeks after the flooding and it is still hard to comprehend the overall amount of total damage and loss.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
HYDEN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander

Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
HARLAN, KY
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which destroyed communities and took dozens of lives last week. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE

