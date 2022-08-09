Read full article on original website
2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
Beyond The Podium: Ruggiero says she sees ombudsman role for lieutenant governor
Deb Ruggiero, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island, said her background in both public and private sectors gives her a unique perspective for the job. “I’m someone who puts ideas into action. It’s what I’ve done my whole career in the private sector as...
Beyond The Podium: Fox says 'deep roots' give her 'deep understanding' of 2nd District
Joy Fox, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, said she stands out from her opponents because of her roots. “I grew up here, I live here now, I worked in government here, and I run a small business here,” Fox said in a recent taping of “Beyond the Podium.”
Democrats running for general treasurer debate pensions, taxes on '10 News Conference'
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 hosted a debate between the two Democrats who want to be Rhode Island's next general treasurer to help voters decide: Who’s best qualified to do the job?. Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa and former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will square off...
Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
Parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts deteoriate to Extreme Drought
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Despite recent light rain events, our rainfall deficits continue to grow. Extreme Drought has returned to Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and in Rhode Island, this is only the second time ever. The first year with this classification was 2020. July was likely the nail in...
Reminder: Most Rhode Islanders won’t pay car tax bill this year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A majority of Rhode Island drivers won’t receive a car tax bill. That’s because Gov. Dan McKee eliminated the tax in the state budget earlier this year. McKee signed the budget in June, which include tax relief efforts highlighted by the complete phase...
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
Mmm! Napolitano's brings New York-style pizza to Rhode Island
Mario doesn’t have to travel to New York to enjoy some Brooklyn pizza. He speaks with the owner of Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza with locations in Cranston and Federal Hill in Providence. Mmm! A Food Podcast is available from Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and other providers.
Connecticut primary: Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.
New Shoreham councilors move to review Ballard's liquor, entertainment licenses
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Block Island leadership isn't sitting back in the wake of recent violence on the island. At a special public safety meeting Thursday, the New Shoreham Town Council voted unanimously to hold a show-cause hearing for Ballard's liquor permit and entertainment license. That meeting, councilors agreed, will be held by August 22.
State leaders break ground on Tidewater Landing project
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket. “What a wonderful day for Rhode Island, Pawtucket, for the sport of soccer and the United Soccer League," said Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners. Shovels went into the dirt...
Nearly 10% drop flood insurance coverage in RI after rate hikes
The drop in policies comes after FEMA raised rates in April based on a new system called Risk Rating 2.0, which aims to charge higher premiums for riskier homes.
2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks
By Jamie Coelho, Edelinda Baptista, Lauren Clem, Bob Curley. Karen Deutsch, Dana Laverty, Nicole Mineau, Kaitlyn Murray, Casey Nilsson, Lou Papineau, Annie Sherman and Kerri Tallman. Photography: Alex Gagne, Wolf Matthewson, Meaghan Susi and Angel Tucker. Cheers to another impressive selection of winners, meticulously chosen by Rhode Island Monthly’s editors...
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina
A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
Iowa governor files motion to challenge injunction on abortion bill
DES MOINES (KGAN) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court lift the injunction of the state's fetal heartbeat bill. The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Reynolds said. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
