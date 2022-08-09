ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 3

Related
ABC6.com

2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Fung
Turnto10.com

Mmm! Napolitano's brings New York-style pizza to Rhode Island

Mario doesn’t have to travel to New York to enjoy some Brooklyn pizza. He speaks with the owner of Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza with locations in Cranston and Federal Hill in Providence. Mmm! A Food Podcast is available from Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and other providers.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Shoreham councilors move to review Ballard's liquor, entertainment licenses

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Block Island leadership isn't sitting back in the wake of recent violence on the island. At a special public safety meeting Thursday, the New Shoreham Town Council voted unanimously to hold a show-cause hearing for Ballard's liquor permit and entertainment license. That meeting, councilors agreed, will be held by August 22.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Congressional#House#Democrats#Independents#Republican#American#Nbc
Turnto10.com

State leaders break ground on Tidewater Landing project

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket. “What a wonderful day for Rhode Island, Pawtucket, for the sport of soccer and the United Soccer League," said Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners. Shovels went into the dirt...
PAWTUCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks

By Jamie Coelho, Edelinda Baptista, Lauren Clem, Bob Curley. Karen Deutsch, Dana Laverty, Nicole Mineau, Kaitlyn Murray, Casey Nilsson, Lou Papineau, Annie Sherman and Kerri Tallman. Photography: Alex Gagne, Wolf Matthewson, Meaghan Susi and Angel Tucker. Cheers to another impressive selection of winners, meticulously chosen by Rhode Island Monthly’s editors...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
GoLocalProv

RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina

A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com

‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Turnto10.com

Iowa governor files motion to challenge injunction on abortion bill

DES MOINES (KGAN) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court lift the injunction of the state's fetal heartbeat bill. The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Reynolds said. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy