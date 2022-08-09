Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado Jill
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Teen Murdered in Staff Room by Stalker CoworkerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO
A child was shot with a bow and arrow in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on August 12 about a juvenile that was shot. According to CSPD, the juvenile was shot by a bow and arrow. CSPD says that her father, Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in...
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s office holds flag-raising ceremony for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A flag raising ceremony was held Friday morning to honor the life of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was recently killed in the line of duty. The ceremony took place in front of the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. You can watch the...
KRDO
A Douglas County Wildland Firefighter died while fighting The Big Swap Fire in Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Wildland Firefighter out of Douglas County has passed away while working to contain "The Big Swap Fire" in Oregon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The Firefighter, Collin Hagen, died after he was hit by a falling tree. Crews attempted to help him...
KRDO
Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for bank robberies across the state
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for a string of bank robberies in the Denver metro area and Pueblo. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 46-year-old Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. These charges were in connection to four bank robberies that date back to 2020.
KRDO
New Life Church prepares for service to honor fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New Life Church in Colorado Springs is preparing to hold the funeral of Deputy Andrew Peery, the El Paso County Sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty. Dep. Peery is one of two victims in a Security-Widefield shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 7.
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
KRDO
Pueblo Police seek information on fuel thefts
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information on a number of gas thefts that have happened throughout the city. Police said that since the beginning of August, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles having their gas tanks drilled out for fuel. Damage to the vehicles has...
KRDO
Organization collecting donations to help children of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An organization meant to assist local law enforcement families is stepping up to help the family of an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy who lost his life in the line of duty. On August 7, the sheriff's office says two deputies and a Fountain...
KRDO
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office prepares for upcoming school with an active threat training
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) -- Friday, Pueblo County Sheriff's School Resource Officers conducted an active threat training to prepare for any possible incidents in the upcoming school year. The training happened at Pueblo County High School and included a group of SROs. According to Lieutenant Christopher Kilpatrick, they were drilled...
KRDO
Pueblo Police seek information on shots fired near riverwalk Wednesday night
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information from the public on multiple reports of shots fired near the riverwalk Wednesday night. According to Police, officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the area of 116 Central Main Street, Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. Officers who responded to the area reported hearing gunshots.
KRDO
Pueblo judge rules attempted murder case can proceed to trial
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo judge ruled this week that an attempted murder case stemming from a shooting at a bar in January can proceed to trial. 33-year-old Dante Williams was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting that occurred outside of Classic Q's pool hall in Pueblo.
KRDO
Dog gets new hairdo and chance at life thanks to Pueblo shelter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little dog, brought into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's (HSPPR) Pueblo shelter, has a reason is all clean and ready for his new life. According to the HSPPR, when Alfie was brought into the shelter his fur was severely mattered. His coat was covered in urine and feces.
KRDO
Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed temporarily
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks (EPCP) announced on their Twitter today that Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed next Thursday, August 18. EPCP says that the closure will be for some fire mitigation in the area. The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at...
KRDO
The public meeting regarding “Sunset Amphitheater” has been rescheduled
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The company that is building the Sunset Amphitheater, Notes Live, has rescheduled the public meet that was planned for August 17 to September 13 from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs 80921. Notes Live...
KRDO
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. “She wanted to see...
KRDO
A house divided, the growing rift in the El Paso County GOP put on further display
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Republicans in El Paso say there has been a growing rift between the El Paso County Republican Party leadership and the candidates running this November. It's a rift that is on further display as the two groups are intentionally holding competing events this Saturday...
KRDO
New Instagram boutique joins growing list of businesses opening in Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Downtown Colorado Springs continues to see a boom with a growing number of businesses and apartment complexes going up. Selfie Bear Bear, an Instagram boutique, is one of 14 new businesses that have opened in Downtown Colorado Springs so far this year. Selfie Bear Bear...
KRDO
Local organization looking for youth ambassadors for Kindness Clubs in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Kindness A Day (AKAD), is a local organization in Pueblo with the goal of promoting kindness through acts of kindness, quotes, and songs. The organization is currently looking for youth ambassadors for kindness clubs at each Pueblo middle and high school. Youth ambassadors will lead activities around their school/community.
KRDO
Popular trail reopens in Garden of the Gods Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular trail in Garden of the Gods Park that was closed for eight months has now reopened to the public. The Foothills Trail had been rerouted to allow for the construction of a new roundabout at the park entrance, a new sewer system, and a trail underpass.
KRDO
Fiber network construction is set to begin in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced a plan to build a city-wide fiber network that will enhance utility operations earlier this year. CSU says that earlier this week a contract with ADB Companies was completed. Construction of this network will begin by the end of September...
