Security-widefield, CO

KRDO

A child was shot with a bow and arrow in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on August 12 about a juvenile that was shot. According to CSPD, the juvenile was shot by a bow and arrow. CSPD says that her father, Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for bank robberies across the state

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for a string of bank robberies in the Denver metro area and Pueblo. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 46-year-old Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. These charges were in connection to four bank robberies that date back to 2020.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
Security-widefield, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO

Pueblo Police seek information on fuel thefts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information on a number of gas thefts that have happened throughout the city. Police said that since the beginning of August, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles having their gas tanks drilled out for fuel. Damage to the vehicles has...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police seek information on shots fired near riverwalk Wednesday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information from the public on multiple reports of shots fired near the riverwalk Wednesday night. According to Police, officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the area of 116 Central Main Street, Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. Officers who responded to the area reported hearing gunshots.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo judge rules attempted murder case can proceed to trial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo judge ruled this week that an attempted murder case stemming from a shooting at a bar in January can proceed to trial. 33-year-old Dante Williams was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting that occurred outside of Classic Q's pool hall in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Dog gets new hairdo and chance at life thanks to Pueblo shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little dog, brought into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's (HSPPR) Pueblo shelter, has a reason is all clean and ready for his new life. According to the HSPPR, when Alfie was brought into the shelter his fur was severely mattered. His coat was covered in urine and feces.
PUEBLO, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO

Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks (EPCP) announced on their Twitter today that Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed next Thursday, August 18. EPCP says that the closure will be for some fire mitigation in the area. The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. “She wanted to see...
OMAHA, NE
KRDO

Local organization looking for youth ambassadors for Kindness Clubs in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Kindness A Day (AKAD), is a local organization in Pueblo with the goal of promoting kindness through acts of kindness, quotes, and songs. The organization is currently looking for youth ambassadors for kindness clubs at each Pueblo middle and high school. Youth ambassadors will lead activities around their school/community.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Popular trail reopens in Garden of the Gods Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular trail in Garden of the Gods Park that was closed for eight months has now reopened to the public. The Foothills Trail had been rerouted to allow for the construction of a new roundabout at the park entrance, a new sewer system, and a trail underpass.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Fiber network construction is set to begin in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced a plan to build a city-wide fiber network that will enhance utility operations earlier this year. CSU says that earlier this week a contract with ADB Companies was completed. Construction of this network will begin by the end of September...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

