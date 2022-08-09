MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - With back to school right around the corner, some students in Moorhead may soon be walking a long distance to class. The Moorhead school board held a special meeting today to talk about the change in bus routes to help deal with a lack of bus drivers. They voted to only allow students who live more than two miles from a middle or high school to bus to class. So, what does that mean for students who live just a little closer? They’ll have to get a ride, bike, or walk.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO