ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County heads back to school, first year under a new superintendent

By Joel Hillan
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pc3FA_0h9u2UNP00

Douglas County kicked off the first day of school with a new superintendent 00:37

Most students in Douglas County returned to class Monday after a summer break that was preceded by a tumultuous spring for the school district. A newly-elected school board majority make the decision to fire their superintendent and hire a new one who more closely aligned with their views and values.

New superintendent Erin Kane says she's positive that with everyone focusing on the kids they will be able to find a way forward.

"I think we have a great opportunity to demonstrate what it means to come together, what it means to have different ideas without calling each other bad people, what it means to presume positive intentions and to have that free exchange of ideas," said Kane.

"We are excited about our priorities for the upcoming school year. We are looking at making sure we are focused on literacy, pathways for every child when they leave our system making sure they have a pathway to college, career, or service. We are looking at making sure our kids have essential skills like collaboration, perseverance, resilience, communication, civic-mindedness. Making sure our kids are prepared for that part of their life and their career and their academic success," she said.

The school board is accused of violating open meeting laws as well as pre-meditating the decision to fire their superintendent before letting the public know and is facing a law suit as a result.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Jeffco Schools admin will soon name schools at risk of closing

Jeffco Public Schools is the latest in a series of metro-area school districts to see declining enrollment numbers. In a meeting scheduled for August 25th, Superintendent Tracy Dorland will recommend specific schools for closure. Data presented to the Board of Education in a July 26th study session showed an increase in overall population in Jefferson County, but a decline in school-aged children between 2000 and 2020. Data also showed a decrease in the population under 5 years old, and in 2020, the lowest number of births recorded in 15 years. Population shift, the COVID pandemic, and the growth of charter schools has...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County hires homeless engagement resource team

In Douglas County, there's an ongoing effort to address homelessness in the area. Not everyone agrees on what should happen next.A point-in-time count completed earlier this summer across the county found 90 people experiencing homelessness with a majority of those people in Highlands Ranch. In a count conducted by the Douglas County School District, there were 45 kids living in shelters or completely unhoused and another 345 at risk of becoming homeless. The county's Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team, or HEART, is currently being hired and trained. That team will work with law enforcement to address the needs of the community. The county wants to put up signs as it launches a communication campaign to discourage panhandling and instead get that funding and people connected with the HEART team. "I want to know accountability, who's going to be responsible for all these funds that are coming in. Where they're going, who they're going to," said Douglas County resident Sherry Hillman.The county does need to connect with municipalities about sign codes before they're put up as well as obtain some regional permissions from groups like the Colorado Department of Transportation and RTD. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado to vote on school meals for all in November

As children across Colorado head back to class, there is a push to make sure all students have access to a free, nutritious school lunch. "I know the importance of school meals for my students- when they're hungry you can see it, they're tired, they lack concentration and they have such a hard time concentrating," said Genevieve Bassett, a teacher at Alameda Junior-Senior High School in Lakewood. Teachers, students and parents gathered for a rally Thursday to advocate for free meals. Right now, federal money pays for all school meals but that ends next year.Healthy school meals for all will be on the ballot in November.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Charles Burrell inspiration for Aurora Public Schools new campus

Aurora Public Schools has a graduation rate that's jumped to 76% in the last decade. Students headed back to class this week, and that includes the new Burrell campus named after Charles Burrell.The 101-year-old is a prominent African American musician, an upright bassist who was key in the Five Points jazz scene.Burrell is known as the Jackie Robinson of music for helping break the color barrier in classical music. He joined what's now known as the Colorado Symphony in 1949.Burrell's name is a perfect fit on the campus creating a pathway to the arts, whether it's music, performance or visual...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
Douglas County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

West Nile Virus virus detected in some Denver metro area counties

The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus detected this season in Arapahoe County.Positive samples were also found in three different locations in Adams County. A typical West Nile Virus season runs from May through October.Last year, Colorado reported 175 human cases. So far in 2022 there have been five human cases and no deaths.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police host school supply caravan on Aug. 13

The Denver Police Department is hosting a back-to-school caravan with several stops on Saturday. The caravan will make stops at five locations around the city on Aug. 13. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The caravan will stop at 11194 E 45th Ave, Lincoln Tech at 10 a.m., 1313 Xenia Street at 11 a.m., Cheltenham Elementary at noon, the Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m. and 2998 South Kenton Street at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Honoring fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery

The community of Colorado Springs is preparing to honor a sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty. Deputy Andrew Peery is one of two shooting victims killed last Sunday in Security.  Friday morning, deputies raised a flag outside the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. There was a six-minute moment of silence, one minute for every year he served El Paso County.  Deputies then lowered the flag so it can be draped on Peery's casket. An outpouring of flowers and letters covers Deputy Peery's cruiser. Peery's funeral will be Monday at New Life Church in Colorado Springs and is open to the public. The other victim who died last Sunday is reportedly the suspect's wife.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

West Nile Virus found in a human in an Arapahoe County

The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed four positive results in samples taken from Arapahoe and Adams Counties. Three samples were found in infected mosquitoes in Adams County and a human case has been identified in Arapahoe County. "The virus can cause flu like symptoms in some individuals, and can cause greater illness in people over 60, so I urge people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites," John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department, said. "Seek medical attention right away if you have signs or symptoms of serious infection, such as high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation or muscle weakness."Tri-County Health says most cases in Colorado are found between May and October, with the majority of human cases found between August and October when mosquitos are most common. According to Tri-County Health, most people infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick. About 20% develop a fever and other symptoms. Roughly 1 in 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. Using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves, and limiting time outdoors at dawn and dusk are some ways you can cut down on the risk of contracting West Nile Virus. 
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#The School Board
CBS Denver

Electric school buses aim to save money, help keep air clean

As a new statewide program aims to clean up Colorado's air by helping schools transition to electric buses. There is both state and federal money to help pay for the buses and charging stations.Along with the environmental benefits, electric buses save schools money on fuel and maintenance costs.They can put that into the classroom by paying teachers better, reducing class size and adding enrichment programs.Aurora Public Schools already has seven electric school buses. The superintendent points out the electric buses also reduce noise pollution on the campuses and in the community.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police boost security at Carnation Festival

Security organizers with the long-standing Carnation Festival in Wheat Ridge are making some changes following several violent crimes this summer across the nation, including the mass shooting that left seven people dead at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois. "When I first started it was more about just the community coming out and enjoying it. Unfortunately, with some of the things that have happened in and around the country, law enforcement has had to change their stance," said Commander Lucas Hunt with the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Hunt has been in law enforcement for 35 years and...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KXRM

Court receives Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation, hearing set

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation and has scheduled a hearing. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jared Fitzgerald sentenced to 262 months for bank robbery

Jared Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery. That's a more than 21-year sentence.Authorities said his first robbery happened on July 24, 2020. That's when Fitzgerald went into the MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver.Prosecutors said he pulled out a gun before ordering employees to open the vault. Then he went back and robbed the same bank that October.In April of last year, he hit a Power Credit Union in Pueblo. In July, prosecutors said he was visibly armed with a handgun when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wheat Ridge.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KKTV

The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter honors veterans

Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter honored two service members who never received the medals they earned. On Thursday, they finally got the recognition they deserved. The son of Anthony Iozzo received the medals for his father, who was killed in combat in WWII just two days before his birth. Those medals include two Purple Hearts. Perlmutter said he has made it a mission to honor the 400,000 veterans in the Denver metro area, "I wanted to recognize those men and women who have served our nation. I wanted to do that because of how great their service is."Perlmutter also honored U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Edward Talbot who served during the Vietnam War. Perlmutter said it is especially important to honor those veterans because of the treatment they received when they returned home from combat.   
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon

The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
OutThere Colorado

2 found dead in Phantom Canyon identified

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller announced Thursday the identities of two people who were found dead in Phantom Canyon in July. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a double homicide. The bodies of Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, of Harrisburg, Ark., were...
walls102.com

Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County

DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
LEE COUNTY, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy