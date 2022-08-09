ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Did Denver's stormwater drainage project at City Park Golf Course work as planned on Sunday?

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQ13x_0h9u2TUg00

Did Denver's stormwater drainage project at City Park Golf Course work as planned on Sunday? 02:43

The roads near City Park Golf Course in Denver were supposedly reconstructed recently to be able to drain floodwater onto the golf course. That didn't quite happen when there was flash flooding in the city on Sunday night.

Drivers, businesses and neighbors all expected the golf course to take the brunt of the rain -- and parts of the golf course did flood as designed -- but there was also quite a bit of water flooding the streets in the neighborhood, including the very busy Colorado Boulevard. That has some people wondering if the storm water drainage project there actually works properly.

Bruce Uhernik, one of the engineering managers behind the project to improve the city's stormwater infrastructure, says he "thinks it worked really well." He says Sunday's storm dumped a lot of water in a short amount of time, but he believes the $40 million project did exactly what it was supposed to.

"I think it did, honestly, and I'm not just saying that. I judge it if the project's successful by how many people have property damage, have their basements flooded, have water get into their window wells. And we're not hearing a lot of that right off the bat," Uhernik said.

So even though stormwater flooded major roadways, Uhernik says they didn't reach unsafe levels.

Still, he admits there's more work to be done.

"We have this backbone trunkline system we've constructed, but there's still more to go..."

The engineer also said he believes this storm proved the infrastructure works because the street flooding was seemingly at or below 8 inches, which he says is a safe level.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

History Colorado’s Northside Memory Project looks to keep the Northside alive

Well, it depends who you ask. It’s a broad question that evokes different responses from multi-generational Denverites to newcomers. And even within those subsections, folks may have a different answer. If you ask Flo Hernandez-Ramos, the Northside starts at Sheridan along the Wheat Ridge border, dips south to Colfax...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver to provide safe overnight parking for people living in cars

Denver is using $150,000 in federal pandemic aid to provide safe overnight parking to people living in their car, city officials said Thursday. The city's Department of Housing Stability entered into a contract with the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative, which is administering a program that will allow for two safe parking sites in Denver with eight parking spots at each location.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
K99

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

The torrential rain last weekend helped further erode Colorado's drought

Drought in Colorado has improved for the sixth consecutive week. The torrential rain that fell over parts of the Front Range last weekend has undeniably helped.The weekly drought monitor across the country is released each Thursday morning. The data this week showed the percentage of Colorado experiencing at least moderate drought dropped 4% from a week ago. Currently 58% of the state has at least moderate drought and 27% of the state has at least severe drought. Just 6% of Colorado has one of the worse two drought categories which are extreme and exceptional drought. Those categories cover only the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Lakewood considers options as urban tree canopy falls short

The City of Lakewood is one of the latest across the state to take a serious look at its tree canopy- but it's not alone. As the temperatures climb and the threat of the emerald ash borer grows, others are looking at ways to increase the number of trees and keep the ones they have alive. PlanIT Geo, an Arvada-based consulting company, has been helping many cities pave a greener path with its software. Lakewood recently partnered with the company to help it figure out how many trees it had, and where it could make improvements to meet a big...
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drainage#Infrastructure#S Storm#Stormwater#Urban Construction
5280.com

6 Amazing Outdoor Adventures Accessible by Public Transit

If you’re like us, one of the worst parts of the Front Range’s annual ozone season, usually at its peak in August, is having to be holed up inside during the final throes of summer. Ozone—a gas and secondary pollutant (so called because it’s created by a chemical reaction where direct sunlight bakes pollutants released by cars, power plants, and other sources together)—can affect our lungs, causing irritation, coughing, and the worsening of respiratory diseases such as asthma.
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?

Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
BOULDER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Affordable Condo Located in the Heart of the City – $151,222

*Part of the City of Boulder’s Permanently AFFORDABLE HOUSING*. To apply for and be selected for this home, you must be approved by the city. More information is available at: https://bouldercolorado.gov/2510-taft-drive-unit-302. One-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Just minutes from Folsom Field and the rest of CU...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
9NEWS

Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans

LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy