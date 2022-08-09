ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Differences in trunk and lower extremity muscle activity during squatting exercise with and without hammer swing

Perturbation exercises enhance lower limb and trunk muscles, and adding swing perturbation while loading during exercise might improve muscle activation or strength. This study aimed to check variations in trunk and lower limb muscle activity during conventional isometric squats, and whether it will change with or without swing using the Hammerobics-synchronized squat method. Twelve healthy men participated in this study. Activities for the abductor hallucis, tibialis anterior, tibialis posterior, peroneus longus, rectus femoris, biceps femoris long head, semitendinosus, gluteus maximus, multifidus, and internal oblique muscles were measured using surface electromyography during a Hammerobics-synchronized squat and conventional isometric squat. Muscle activities were statistically compared between squat methods. Hammerobics-synchronized squats significantly activated the abductor hallucis, tibialis anterior, tibialis posterior, peroneus longus, semitendinosus, and multifidus muscles, in both phases, compared with the conventional isometric squats. The Hammerobics-synchronized squat exercise can be considered for trunk and foot stability exercise.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Meet Frank Nitti, Al Capone’s Right-Hand Man Who Eventually Took Over The Chicago Outfit

Known as “The Enforcer,” Frank Nitti ruthlessly orchestrated untold murders for Capone — but always had the smarts to keep his own fingerprints off the gun. When legendary Chicago mob boss Al Capone was imprisoned on income tax charges, he hand-picked his first cousin, Frank Nitti, as the new gangland boss. Already Capone’s most ruthless enforcer, Nitti would go on to survive at least one attempt on his life and extort millions from Hollywood movie studios — but was forever haunted by the claustrophobic prospect of a prison cell.
Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds

This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
Meet The Black Man Behind Your New Favorite Tequila Brand

Founded in 2018 by Uduimoh Umolu, Jon Basil Tequila is shaking up the spirits industry. Jon Basil Tequila, a Chicago based, Black millennial-owned tequila company, is shaking up the spirits industry. The global tequila market itself reached a value of $13 billion in 2021, making it the US’s most-purchased spirit...
Rich Gaspari Favors Chris Bumstead’s Physique Over Men’s Open Look: “You Look At These Guys and Their Physiques Are Unattainable”

Bodybuilding veteran Rich Gaspari led a tremendous career that saw him reach the Olympia stage a number of times. In a recent video, Gaspari and industry veteran John Romano discussed bodybuilding’s popularity, and how Classic Physique compares with the Open class. Rich Gaspari dominated in the IFBB Pro League...
Bodybuilders Logan Franklin & Regan Grimes Crush A Brutal Arm Workout In Prep For The 2022 Olympia

Men’s Open bodybuilder Regan Grimes and Classic Physique competitor Logan Franklin recently joined hands for an intense arms workout. After back-to-back seventh place finishes at the 2022 Arnold Classic and 2022 Boston Pro, Grimes announced his decision to step away from competition until the 2022 Olympia, scheduled to take place between Dec. 15-18, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.
