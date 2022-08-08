ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

C.A.R.E. looking for dog fosters and adopters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rob Hardy of C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue brought Guest Dog Nova to the studio to talk about dog fostering in Springfield in this week’s Pet Connection segment. Nova was on “death row” with Animal Control before C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue brought her into its care over a year ago. She had torn her ACL […]
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
Ultimate Unexplained

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Ozarks First.com

Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

66 Drive-In Theatre shows Grease this weekend as we all remember Olivia Newton-John

CARTHAGE, Mo. — News Monday spread that the beloved actress and musician Olivia Newton John had died. CNN reported the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She...
tncontentexchange.com

Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man

Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
midwestliving.com

This Family Farm in Missouri Throws Weekly Pizza Parties—and the Toppings Roll with the Seasons

When Curtis and Sarah Millsap began making pizzas on their farm in Springfield, Missouri, Curtis and the crew would try to stump Sarah with surplus produce. She proved unflappable. Bumper crop of zucchini? Marinate the squash and add sausage made from the family's hogs. Cilantro? Go Thai with peanut sauce. Beets? Pair them with blueberries and paint the pie purple.
KOLR10 News

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
ozarksalive.com

Finley Farms, a natural oasis in the middle of Ozark

Finley Farms links multiple facets in a modern-day Ozarks story. The destination for dining and gathering also offers a natural oasis in the middle of town through its on-site farm, which features rows of tomato plants, flowers, silky stalks of corn and more that are both visually and tastily satisfying.
sgfcitizen.org

Tipping the scales: Springfield landfill filling up faster each year

Last year, for the first time since the local landfill opened in 1975, industries and individuals collectively threw away more than 1,000 tons of trash each day, on average. That is shortening the life of the landfill and adding urgency to improved programs for recycling food waste, paper and other materials — an estimated 70 percent of all garbage could be recycled.
KYTV

Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
