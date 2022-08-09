ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Construction crane tips over, pins operator near OHSU campus

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 100,000 pound construction crane tipped over and pinned the operator inside near the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland Friday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident on Southwest Campus Drive around 11:20 a.m. Crews were able to pull...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Aug. 12-14

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the old cliché goes, variety is the spice of life. There's plenty of variety to experience this weekend to keep you occupied — whether you're in Portland, across the river in Clark County or on the Oregon Coast. And at least one of these events will actually be spicy.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

TriMet faces historic driver shortage

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland’s public transit agency, TriMet, is in need of more drivers. The agency is currently facing a historic low of people who can go behind the wheel. In fact, starting mid-September Portlanders will see the agency scale back services for 10 of its bus lines. JC Vannatta is the executive director of public affairs at TriMet. He joins us to share how this staffing issue is affecting the agency and their plans to bring in new applicants.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland police citations for red light runners are declining

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are nearly 1,100 intersections controlled by traffic signals in Portland. While traffic signals help keep drivers and pedestrians safe, KGW viewers have said that red light running is a frequent issue. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said there are 10 intersections monitored by red light...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man accused of assaulting woman just after hospital release

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned on assault charges for allegedly smashing a woman in the head with a basketball-sized boulder just after he was released from an emergency center for people experiencing mental health crises in Portland, Oregon. Dwayne Simpson, of Missouri, on Wednesday was ordered...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Fatal Shooting In SE Portland Is City’s 56th Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street on Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 9:00pm. The suspects were no longer at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. They are the 56th person killed by homicide in the city...
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

