Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Construction crane tips over, pins operator near OHSU campus
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 100,000 pound construction crane tipped over and pinned the operator inside near the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland Friday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident on Southwest Campus Drive around 11:20 a.m. Crews were able to pull...
City offers to help Portland woman clean trash dumped in yard
After KOIN 6 News shared the story of a woman living in Southwest Portland having trash dumped on her yard by a stranger with a shopping cart, a Portland city leader reached out to her after seeing the story.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Aug. 12-14
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the old cliché goes, variety is the spice of life. There's plenty of variety to experience this weekend to keep you occupied — whether you're in Portland, across the river in Clark County or on the Oregon Coast. And at least one of these events will actually be spicy.
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
51-year-old man identified as body discovered in Kelso
Officials released the identity of the human remains recovered in Kelso, Washington on Saturday, July 30.
Suspect flees after random NW Portland attack leaves man injured
A man is recovering from injuries after he said he was randomly attacked by a stranger around 1 p.m. Thursday in northeast Portland.
‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack
There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.
opb.org
TriMet faces historic driver shortage
Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland’s public transit agency, TriMet, is in need of more drivers. The agency is currently facing a historic low of people who can go behind the wheel. In fact, starting mid-September Portlanders will see the agency scale back services for 10 of its bus lines. JC Vannatta is the executive director of public affairs at TriMet. He joins us to share how this staffing issue is affecting the agency and their plans to bring in new applicants.
KGW
Portland police citations for red light runners are declining
PORTLAND, Ore. — There are nearly 1,100 intersections controlled by traffic signals in Portland. While traffic signals help keep drivers and pedestrians safe, KGW viewers have said that red light running is a frequent issue. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said there are 10 intersections monitored by red light...
They were neighbors, until a move. Then he died at their doorstep.
He lived one block from the couple in Northeast Portland. Then they bought a new house in 2019. On July 10, he died by gunshot on the front steps of their new home, less than four miles west in the King neighborhood. What happened in between is alleged in a...
Non-fatal shooting near MAX station on E Burnside, no suspect found
Portland Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near the MAX light rail station on East Burnside St and Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Man accused of assaulting woman just after hospital release
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned on assault charges for allegedly smashing a woman in the head with a basketball-sized boulder just after he was released from an emergency center for people experiencing mental health crises in Portland, Oregon. Dwayne Simpson, of Missouri, on Wednesday was ordered...
KXL
Fatal Shooting In SE Portland Is City’s 56th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street on Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 9:00pm. The suspects were no longer at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. They are the 56th person killed by homicide in the city...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
KGW
