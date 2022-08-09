ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mother accused of fatally stabbing daughter, 4, critically wounding son, 2

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NqSH_0h9u0W4R00

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman was arrested Sunday following a brief hospitalization on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 4-year-old daughter and critically wounding her 2-year-old son, police said.

Jenee Pedesclaux, 32, was booked on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in connection with the double stabbing, which was reported at 11:17 a.m. Sunday, WVUE-TV reported.

According to NOLA.com, an uncle identified the children as Paris and Jaceon Roberts.

Moments after the stabbing, a woman believed to be Pedesclaux shared a short video on Instagram as blood dripped down her chest, WWL-TV reported.

In the now-deleted video, the woman said, “I’m done. My children are dead. I’m done. I’m done with life.”

According to NOLA.com, Pedesclaux was embroiled in a child custody dispute with the children’s father, Jermaine Roberts, who reportedly sued Pedesclaux in April seeking joint custody that would allow him to see the children on weekends. In court documents, Roberts argued that Pedesclaux was “not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids,” the news site reported.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that both children were transported to an area hospital by private vehicle. The girl died shortly after arrival, and the boy remained in critical condition Monday night, WWL reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy