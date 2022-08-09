ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'Happy that infidels are out': Afghan Taliban fighters

By Daniel LEAL, Daniel Leal
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ufyug_0h9u0JqE00
AFP took a series of portraits of Taliban fighters in Kandahar, the movement's power centre, and also in the capital, Kabul /AFP

The Taliban are a hardline Islamist movement that originated in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar in the 1990s.

They take their name from "talib", the Arabic word for student -- a reference to the Islamic colleges or madrassas their cadres emerged from.

Following a lightning offensive that pushed US-led forces out after 20 years of military presence, the group made a stunning return to power on August 15 last year.

Led by a reclusive cleric named Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban are consolidating their power on the back of tens of thousands of fighters who fought the deadly insurgency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjbeY_0h9u0JqE00
Several fighters said that Afghanistan was now safe for the first time in decades /AFP

AFP took a series of portraits of Taliban fighters in Kandahar, the movement's power centre, and also in the capital, Kabul.

"I'm happy that the infidels are out and the mujahideen (fighters) have established their rule," said fighter Sharifullah Khobib, 22, from Kandahar.

Carrying an AK-47 and dressed in a traditional shalwar kameez and black turban, the fighter was happy that an "Islamic government was back in power".

Several fighters said that Afghanistan was now safe for the first time in decades.

"I'm a military man and I can say that no Afghan is now being killed, which means everyone is safe," said Mohammad Waleed, 30, a guard at a Shiite mosque in Kabul.

Islamic State jihadists have claimed several attacks on minority groups, including targeting Shiite mosques since the Taliban takeover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Je7uS_0h9u0JqE00
Many fighters deployed in Kabul come from further afield, but primarily the Pashtun ethnic group form the bulk of the movement's cadre /AFP

Many fighters deployed in Kabul come from further afield, but primarily the Pashtun ethnic group form the bulk of the movement's cadre.

Most have studied in Sunni madrassas in Pakistan, and for them, establishing a system based on sharia has been the biggest achievement of the war.

"All men and women can now live freely across Afghanistan," said fighter Niamatullah, 27.

The Taliban's austere interpretation of sharia has put severe restrictions on Afghan women, squeezing them out of public life, many government jobs and education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAZoc_0h9u0JqE00
'I'm happy that the infidels are out,' said fighter Sharifullah Khobib /AFP

But for the fighters, their only regret is the government is still not recognised internationally.

"While we are happy to have a new Islamic government, it is sad the world has still not recognised us," said Matiullah Qureshi, 22, as he took his position at a checkpoint in Kandahar.

Comments / 49

T (that's it)
3d ago

It wasn't "a lightning offensive" that "pushed out" the US led forces!! Seriously?!?! Load of 💩💩 right there! The forces left under the previously agreed upon withdrawal, it was exceptionally mishandled however.

Reply
22
Roberto
3d ago

The Taliban beliefs reminds me of the Mexican Cartel group, La Familia, they that had the Bible reprinted so that it now reads that it is ok to kill, as long as you kill for God. Their ideologies are near mirrored images of one another. Their the disciples of hate, if you do not follow their word…it is death. WoW, what a wonderful god they believe in!

Reply
14
Mobile Carpet and Floor Cleaning
3d ago

totally cool. glad to be gone. Do not ask for money, and first hint of an Al Zawhari in town, and you'll be hearing the drones leave after the explosion

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kandahar#Pashtun#Islamist
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
BROOKLYN, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy